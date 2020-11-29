John Travolta Grateful for Fans' Love and Support on First Thanksgiving After Wife's Death

WENN Celebrity

The 'Saturday Night Fever' actor thanks his online followers for their love and support as he marks his first Thanksgiving holiday as a widower following Kelly Preston's death.

AceShowbiz - John Travolta has thanked fans for their unwavering support as he celebrates his first Thanksgiving since the passing of his late wife, Kelly Preston.

The "Jerry Maguire" actress died in July (20), aged 57, after a two-year battle with breast cancer, leaving behind her spouse of 28 years, who took to Instagram on Thursday (26Nov20) to give thanks.

"I just wanted to take this moment to thank each and every one of you for supporting me in such an incredible way this year," John said in a video published on the picture-sharing site. "Happy Thanksgiving and always love."

The latest post came days after John took to social media to mark son Benjamin's 10th birthday with a touching dedication and rare photo on Tuesday.

"Happy 10th birthday my wonderful Ben! I love you!" Travolta captioned a shot of the pair.

Last month, Travolta took to the photo sharing site on what would have been his late wife's birthday to post a shot from the pair's wedding day.

"Happy Birthday hon! I found this photo of my mom and dad's wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John," he wrote in the caption.

Daughter Ella also posted a throwback picture from her childhood. "Happy Birthday Mama, I love you so much," she penned.

On Thanksgiving day, Ella posted a heartfelt message, "Wishing you all a wonderful and happy Thanksgiving [love emoji] so very grateful for the incredible people I get to spend every day with and for all of you."