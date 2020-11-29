 
 

John Travolta Grateful for Fans' Love and Support on First Thanksgiving After Wife's Death

John Travolta Grateful for Fans' Love and Support on First Thanksgiving After Wife's Death
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Saturday Night Fever' actor thanks his online followers for their love and support as he marks his first Thanksgiving holiday as a widower following Kelly Preston's death.

  • Nov 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - John Travolta has thanked fans for their unwavering support as he celebrates his first Thanksgiving since the passing of his late wife, Kelly Preston.

The "Jerry Maguire" actress died in July (20), aged 57, after a two-year battle with breast cancer, leaving behind her spouse of 28 years, who took to Instagram on Thursday (26Nov20) to give thanks.

"I just wanted to take this moment to thank each and every one of you for supporting me in such an incredible way this year," John said in a video published on the picture-sharing site. "Happy Thanksgiving and always love."

The latest post came days after John took to social media to mark son Benjamin's 10th birthday with a touching dedication and rare photo on Tuesday.

  See also...

"Happy 10th birthday my wonderful Ben! I love you!" Travolta captioned a shot of the pair.

Last month, Travolta took to the photo sharing site on what would have been his late wife's birthday to post a shot from the pair's wedding day.

"Happy Birthday hon! I found this photo of my mom and dad's wedding. It was nice to see ours alongside theirs. All my love, John," he wrote in the caption.

Daughter Ella also posted a throwback picture from her childhood. "Happy Birthday Mama, I love you so much," she penned.

On Thanksgiving day, Ella posted a heartfelt message, "Wishing you all a wonderful and happy Thanksgiving [love emoji] so very grateful for the incredible people I get to spend every day with and for all of you."

You can share this post!

Kelis: Having Daughter Is 'Completely Different' From Having Son

Steve Carell Suits Up as Santa in 'Christmas Gift Xfinity'
Related Posts
John Travolta Shares First New Photo on Son Ben After Wife Kelly Preston's Death

John Travolta Shares First New Photo on Son Ben After Wife Kelly Preston's Death

John Travolta Wishes Late Wife Kelly Preston Happy Birthday With Touching Tribute

John Travolta Wishes Late Wife Kelly Preston Happy Birthday With Touching Tribute

John Travolta to Go Social Media Silent After Wife Kelly Preston's Shocking Death of Cancer

John Travolta to Go Social Media Silent After Wife Kelly Preston's Shocking Death of Cancer

John Travolta and Wife Remember Late Son on His 28th Birthday

John Travolta and Wife Remember Late Son on His 28th Birthday

Most Read
Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spark Dating Rumors After Traveling Together
Celebrity

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spark Dating Rumors After Traveling Together

Employee at Diego Maradona's Funeral Fired for Taking Selfie With His Dead Body

Employee at Diego Maradona's Funeral Fired for Taking Selfie With His Dead Body

Chris Brown Shows Off New Monster Truck From Kanye West

Chris Brown Shows Off New Monster Truck From Kanye West

Matthew Perry Engaged to Girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

Matthew Perry Engaged to Girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

Dr. Dre Accused of Trying to Starve Ex-Wife Out Amid Nasty Divorce Battle

Dr. Dre Accused of Trying to Starve Ex-Wife Out Amid Nasty Divorce Battle

Halle Berry Coolly Responds to LisaRaye McCoy's Claims That She's 'Bad in Bed'

Halle Berry Coolly Responds to LisaRaye McCoy's Claims That She's 'Bad in Bed'

Dakota Johnson Hailed for 'Destroying' Ellen DeGeneres One Year Ago

Dakota Johnson Hailed for 'Destroying' Ellen DeGeneres One Year Ago

Offset Involves Himself in Wiz Khalifa and Cardi B's Twitter Beef With Shady Tweet

Offset Involves Himself in Wiz Khalifa and Cardi B's Twitter Beef With Shady Tweet

Joey King Slapped With Lawsuit Over Car Accident

Joey King Slapped With Lawsuit Over Car Accident

Amelia Hamlin Fuels Scott Disick Dating Rumors With Gushing Thanksgiving Post

Amelia Hamlin Fuels Scott Disick Dating Rumors With Gushing Thanksgiving Post

Jinger Duggar Introduces Newborn Baby Girl, Explains Meaning Behind her Name

Jinger Duggar Introduces Newborn Baby Girl, Explains Meaning Behind her Name

Benny the Butcher Pictured in Wheelchair During Dinner With Rick Ross After Getting Shot

Benny the Butcher Pictured in Wheelchair During Dinner With Rick Ross After Getting Shot

Hitmaka Regrets Opening Up About Sexual Experience With Naturi Naughton

Hitmaka Regrets Opening Up About Sexual Experience With Naturi Naughton