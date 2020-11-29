The XX's Romy Madley Croft Afraid to Write Gay Love Songs When She Was Younger

Instagram Music

The vocalist of the British indie band is ready to be more open about her sexuality in her music after previously feeling apprehensive to write gay love songs.

AceShowbiz - The xx star Romy Madley Croft is no longer afraid to be open about her sexuality in her songwriting.

Although the indie star came out as a teenager, she and bandmate Oliver Sim, who is also gay, have generally kept references to their sexuality indirect on the band's hits.

However, Romy, who is engaged to artist Hannah Marshall, is now going solo and has decided her debut will put her sexuality front and centre, with songs like "Love Her".

"I came out when I was 15, and my dad was really cool about it, and I'm very grateful for that," she tells British newspaper The Guardian.

"But I didn't feel ready when we put out that first xx album, when we were about 20, to be really, really open about my sexuality. Over time, growing up and also just noticing how the world is changing, I felt a lot more comfortable being more public."

"To write about loving a woman and not feel afraid or embarrassed ... maybe it's a growing up thing, and just not caring as much what people think."

The star was also determined to create upbeat, inspiring music for lesbian youngsters - the kind she longed for during her formative years.

"When I was a teenager, and I was looking for explicitly lesbian love songs that I could connect to, I definitely wasn't finding any pop-dance music," the star adds. "It was more like, lesbian acoustic music. That's the stereotype, I think. What does a lesbian love song sound like? Someone with an acoustic guitar!"

Romy released her debut solo single, "Lifetime", in September (20).