'Bachelor' Star Arie Luyendyk Jr. Gets Candid About 'Rough' COVID-19 Battle

The former race car driver admits it's not easy to be separated from his loved ones and complains about the long wait for him to get a rapid test at an independent lab.

  • Nov 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Arie Luyendyk Jr. knew what it was like to suffer from coronavirus. Revealing the reason why he has been absent from social media lately, the season 22 star of "The Bachelor" got candid with his online devotees that he was having a "rough" battle with COVID-19.

The 39-year-old shared his experience via Instagram Story on Thursday, November 26. "Many of you have been wondering why we haven't done Bachelor Brunch, why we've been so absent on social media and why I'm sitting like 25 feet away from the girls. It's because I actually tested positive for COVID … like, nine days ago," he said in the clip.

"It's been rough. I gotta say it's not been easy being separated," the reality star went on explaining. "I've been on the other side of the house." He then complimented his wife Lauren Burnham who took care of him while he was sick. "Lauren has been really sweet, she's keeping me fed. She just slides some food outside and then I go get it," he shared.

Arie followed it up with another clip that saw him waving to Lauren and their 1-year-old daughter, Alessi Ren, from the other side of a long patio table. "Thanksgiving 2020. I love you, I'm so thankful for you, and you," he said as referring to the mother-and-daughter duo.

Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s IG Story

Arie Luyendyk Jr. revealed he had a 'rough' COVID-19 battle.

Also expressing gratitude on Thanksgiving Day was Arie's wife Lauren. Uploading a photo and a video of her with their baby girl, she penned, "thankful for family. @ariejr would be in this pic too, but he has covid so kisses & pics through windows only for now. lol hope you guys are having a great thanksgiving!"

On Friday, November 27, Arie informed his fans that he was going to get a rapid test. "Still waiting... rapid tests are really hard to come by here (everyone is out of them). Had to go to an independent lab which charges $125. They do 300 tests a day and run through them before lunch," he divulged on his Instagram Story.

Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s IG Story

Arie Luyendyk Jr. was getting a rapid test.

Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s IG Story

Arie Luyendyk Jr. said he tested negative for coronavirus.

Hours afterwards, the first runner-up of "The Bachelorette" season 8 added another snap to offer fans an update on the test's result. Posting the post-test report from the lab, he disclosed, "Negative [clapping emoji] Lauren is still scared to hug me though."

