 
 

King Princess Credits Harry Styles for Doing Something Beneficial to Queer Youngsters

King Princess Credits Harry Styles for Doing Something Beneficial to Queer Youngsters
WENN/Nicky Nelson/Phil Lewis
Celebrity

Aside from talking about what the 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker's backing means to her, the 'Pain' singer explains why she doesn't want to be thought of as a queer artist with a niche audience.

  • Nov 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rising pop star King Princess has thanked Harry Styles for helping her and other queer youngsters by promoting her music to his fans.

The "Watermelon Sugar" musician, who recently defied gender roles in a crossdressing Vogue photoshoot, has tweeted out his love of the singer and signed her up as the support act on his "Love On Tour" jaunt, before it fell victim to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking about what Harry's backing means to her, King Princess, who is genderqueer, tells British music website NME: "For what it's worth, when Harry Styles tweeted about me, having a sign-off from a major cisgender male artist was a huge deal. He did something beneficial for me and young queer kids in that moment, and that's what I expect from that tier of musician."

  See also...

The 22-year-old has also been taken under the wing of Mark Ronson, providing vocals for him on "Pieces of Us", and is glad mainstream stars are supportive as she doesn't want to be thought of as a queer artist with a niche audience.

"I think my goal with my music is (for) the straightest motherf**ker in the world and the gayest motherf**ker (to sing) it at the same time, at the same concert.

"You don't get to tell a group of artists - because of whatever they do in bed - that they should be in the same f**kin' playlist. That doesn't make any sense... I don't want to be compared to gay people. I've said this before: 'Put me in the ring with some straights and we'll see what happens'."

King Princess' latest single "Pain" is out now.

You can share this post!

Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus Rumored to Return for 'Spider-Man 3'

Waka Flocka Flame Slams Tory Lanez for Joking About Funeral
Related Posts
King Princess Calls Out J.K. Rowling for 'Disconcerting' Anti-Trans Tweets

King Princess Calls Out J.K. Rowling for 'Disconcerting' Anti-Trans Tweets

Most Read
Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spark Dating Rumors After Traveling Together
Celebrity

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spark Dating Rumors After Traveling Together

Chris Brown Shows Off New Monster Truck From Kanye West

Chris Brown Shows Off New Monster Truck From Kanye West

Employee at Diego Maradona's Funeral Fired for Taking Selfie With His Dead Body

Employee at Diego Maradona's Funeral Fired for Taking Selfie With His Dead Body

Matthew Perry Engaged to Girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

Matthew Perry Engaged to Girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

Mariah Carey Still Can't Believe Sandra Bernhard Got Away With Calling Her the N-Word

Mariah Carey Still Can't Believe Sandra Bernhard Got Away With Calling Her the N-Word

Dr. Dre Accused of Trying to Starve Ex-Wife Out Amid Nasty Divorce Battle

Dr. Dre Accused of Trying to Starve Ex-Wife Out Amid Nasty Divorce Battle

Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies Weeks After Brain Surgery

Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies Weeks After Brain Surgery

Halle Berry Coolly Responds to LisaRaye McCoy's Claims That She's 'Bad in Bed'

Halle Berry Coolly Responds to LisaRaye McCoy's Claims That She's 'Bad in Bed'

Ricky Schroder Unapologetic for Helping to Get Kenosha Shooter Out of Jail

Ricky Schroder Unapologetic for Helping to Get Kenosha Shooter Out of Jail

Joey King Slapped With Lawsuit Over Car Accident

Joey King Slapped With Lawsuit Over Car Accident

Offset Involves Himself in Wiz Khalifa and Cardi B's Twitter Beef With Shady Tweet

Offset Involves Himself in Wiz Khalifa and Cardi B's Twitter Beef With Shady Tweet

Jinger Duggar Introduces Newborn Baby Girl, Explains Meaning Behind her Name

Jinger Duggar Introduces Newborn Baby Girl, Explains Meaning Behind her Name

Amelia Hamlin Fuels Scott Disick Dating Rumors With Gushing Thanksgiving Post

Amelia Hamlin Fuels Scott Disick Dating Rumors With Gushing Thanksgiving Post