Josh Lucas Called 'Selfish A**hole' by Ex-Wife for Taking Son to Maskless Party
The 'Sweet Home Alabama' actor gets called out by former wife Jessica Ciencin Henriquez for taking their child to a Thanksgiving party with maskless people.

  • Nov 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Sweet Home Alabama" star Josh Lucas has hit a holiday roadblock - his ex-wife has slammed him for failing to follow protocol amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Jessica Ciencin Henriquez took aim at the actor in a series of now-deleted tweets for taking their eight-year-old son to an ill-advised Thanksgiving Day party.

"I'm celebrating Thanksgiving solo, safely at home while my ex takes our son to an indoor house party in an Uber to celebrate Thanksgiving with a handful of new, maskless friends," the writer penned. "He's everything that's currently wrong with the world - a**holes who think rules do not apply to them."

The "If You Loved Me You Would Know" author added, "For all the people who lost a loved one this year or have been battling Covid, remember that it's all (because) of people like @joshlucas who will do whatever they want to do, without consideration for how it impacts anyone else, not even their own child... Happy Thanksgiving to everyone who wasn't a selfish a**hole."

"I'm more sorry for our son whose only example of a man is a selfish one," she followed up.

Henriquez and Lucas ended their two-year marriage in 2014, and earlier this year, she claimed her ex cheated, tweeting, "exes are exes for a reason."

"Having a child with someone makes you want to forgive them more than you normally would, it makes you believe they are better than they are. But it takes a really s**t human to cheat on their partner (correction: now ex partner) in the middle of a pandemic," Henriquez wrote in a screenshot from her phone in May. "Thank you for reminding me why I left you in the first place. I deserve better than this. Our son deserves better than this."

