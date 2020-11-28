 
 

Kaley Cuoco Mourning the Loss of Her Dog

Kaley Cuoco Mourning the Loss of Her Dog
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Big Bang Theory' actress is grieving as one of her beloved pets Petunia passed away, less than a year after she mourned the lost of her rescue dwarf pony Fiona.

  • Nov 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kaley Cuoco has been dealt a little heartache as she launches her new HBO Max series - her pet dog has died.

The former "Big Bang Theory" star and her husband, Karl Cook, have paid tribute to Petunia, who died earlier this week (beg23Nov20).

"We love you dear special Petunia!!!!!" the actress wrote via her Instagram Story. "You are the reason we continue to save dogs just like you. And we will never stop."

Cook also posted multiple photos of Petunia, adding, "We did what we adopted petunia to do better than anyone else, give her everything. She is resting at peace, with everyday's sunset to warm her. That is what matters most. Petunia it is not the amount of time together, but it's affects (sic) on the soul. You affected everyone who met you."

"You're forever my old lady I miss you so much already, sleep my sweet angel."

  See also...

Petunia was one of the couple's menagerie of animals - Karl and Kaley have more dogs, rabbits, horses, and a goat.

The dog's death comes as Cuoco's new comedy drama "The Flight Attendant", in which she plays a functioning drunk on the run from a murder rap, debuts.

She also lost her pet pony, Fiona, earlier this year (20).

While paying tribute to her dwarf pony, she cautioned fans that while dwarf ponies might look cute, they often suffered from health issues. "We take on many of these dwarf ponies and it looks so cute and exciting that everyone wants one. It's not," she said. "They have severe medical issues and most have been completely mistreated and not taken care of."

"Fiona was a prime example: she came to us malnourished, horrible feet, rotting teeth, she needed help to stand every morning and that's just the beginning. These animals should not live this way and should not be bred this way. It's WRONG. We did all we could but her small body could not survive. She no longer has to live in pain and she passed away covered in blankets surrounded with love."

You can share this post!

Josh Lucas Called 'Selfish A**hole' by Ex-Wife for Taking Son to Maskless Party

Demi Lovato Called Cringe Over Turkey Thanksgiving Post After Visiting Farm Sanctuary
Related Posts
Kaley Cuoco's Husband Dedicates His Instagram to Trolling Her and She Loves It

Kaley Cuoco's Husband Dedicates His Instagram to Trolling Her and She Loves It

Kaley Cuoco Fires Back at Those Criticizing Her for Wearing Mask While Working Out

Kaley Cuoco Fires Back at Those Criticizing Her for Wearing Mask While Working Out

Kaley Cuoco Gets Minimalist in Response to Margot Robbie Feud Rumors

Kaley Cuoco Gets Minimalist in Response to Margot Robbie Feud Rumors

Kaley Cuoco Says Coronavirus Lockdown 'Forced' Her to Move in With Husband

Kaley Cuoco Says Coronavirus Lockdown 'Forced' Her to Move in With Husband

Most Read
Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spark Dating Rumors After Traveling Together
Celebrity

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spark Dating Rumors After Traveling Together

Chris Brown Shows Off New Monster Truck From Kanye West

Chris Brown Shows Off New Monster Truck From Kanye West

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Employee at Diego Maradona's Funeral Fired for Taking Selfie With His Dead Body

Employee at Diego Maradona's Funeral Fired for Taking Selfie With His Dead Body

Mariah Carey Still Can't Believe Sandra Bernhard Got Away With Calling Her the N-Word

Mariah Carey Still Can't Believe Sandra Bernhard Got Away With Calling Her the N-Word

Dr. Dre Accused of Trying to Starve Ex-Wife Out Amid Nasty Divorce Battle

Dr. Dre Accused of Trying to Starve Ex-Wife Out Amid Nasty Divorce Battle

Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies Weeks After Brain Surgery

Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies Weeks After Brain Surgery

Matthew Perry Engaged to Girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

Matthew Perry Engaged to Girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

Halle Berry Coolly Responds to LisaRaye McCoy's Claims That She's 'Bad in Bed'

Halle Berry Coolly Responds to LisaRaye McCoy's Claims That She's 'Bad in Bed'

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

DJ i_o Dead at 30, Months After Tweeting 'I Haven't Been OK for a While'

DJ i_o Dead at 30, Months After Tweeting 'I Haven't Been OK for a While'

Ricky Schroder Unapologetic for Helping to Get Kenosha Shooter Out of Jail

Ricky Schroder Unapologetic for Helping to Get Kenosha Shooter Out of Jail

Joey King Slapped With Lawsuit Over Car Accident

Joey King Slapped With Lawsuit Over Car Accident