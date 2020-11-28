 
 

Kristen Stewart Admits to Struggling to Represent LGBTQ in the Past

The 'Twilight's Saga' actress felt pressured to put a label on her sexuality and used to find it hard to represent LGBTQ community as an openly gay celebrity.

  • Nov 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kristen Stewart was overwhelmed with "pressure" to "label" her sexuality.

The "Twilight" actress revealed she was gay while hosting "Saturday Night Live" in 2017 but, speaking to the i newspaper, the star admits she later "grew into understanding" herself.

"When I was 22, I grew into understanding myself in a more ambiguous way," explains Kristen. "I felt pressure to put a label on it ... (but) I was like, 'That doesn't really work for me.' "

Although the "Charlie's Angels" star insists she now "understands" her responsibility for helping to represent members of the LGBTQ+ community, she admits she used to find it tough to "represent queerness" as an openly gay celebrity.

"The first time I ever dated a girl, I was immediately being asked if I was a lesbian. And it's like, 'God, I'm 21 years old.' I felt like maybe there were things that have hurt people I've been with," she says.

"Not because I felt ashamed of being openly gay but because I didn't like giving myself to the public, in a way. It felt like such thievery," details the star. "This was a period of time when I was sort of cagey. Even in my previous relationships, which were straight, we did everything we could to not be photographed doing things - things that would become not ours."

"So I think the added pressure of representing a group of people, of representing queerness, wasn't something I understood then. Only now can I see it."

