John Boyega Wins Icon Honor at 2020 GQ Men of the Year Awards

GQ Magazine/Danny Kasirye Celebrity

The 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' actor is deemed an Icon at this year's Men of the Year Awards which is held by GQ magazine and hosted by Jack Whitehall.

Nov 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - John Boyega took home the coveted Icon prize at the 2020 GQ Men of the Year Awards on Thursday (26Nov20).

The "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" actor was awarded the accolade during the ceremony for his ongoing activism, efforts amid the Black Lives Matter movement and vocal objections to the extrajudicial killing in Nigeria.

It's his second prize from GQ - back in 2016, the star scooped Breakthrough Actor of the Year, with this year's prize going to "Normal People" star Paul Mescal. Meanwhile, "No Time to Die" star Lashana Lynch was named Breakthrough Actress. Michaela Coel took home Creative Icon.

Over in music, Shawn Mendes won the gong for Solo Artist while the coveted Lifetime Achievement award was handed to legendary musician Ozzy Osbourne.

Lewis Hamilton won the Game Changer award following his recent record-equalling Formula 1 World Championship win and, following his extraordinary fundraising efforts amid the pandemic, Captain Sir Tom Moore - who became a national hero when he raised millions for Britain's NHS by walking lengths of his garden - picked up the Inspiration trophy.

The 2020 GQ Men of the Year Awards were held with a scaled-back red carpet and no live audience due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jack Whitehall hosted the event.

