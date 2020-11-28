 
 

John Boyega Wins Icon Honor at 2020 GQ Men of the Year Awards

John Boyega Wins Icon Honor at 2020 GQ Men of the Year Awards
GQ Magazine/Danny Kasirye
Celebrity

The 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' actor is deemed an Icon at this year's Men of the Year Awards which is held by GQ magazine and hosted by Jack Whitehall.

  • Nov 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - John Boyega took home the coveted Icon prize at the 2020 GQ Men of the Year Awards on Thursday (26Nov20).

The "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" actor was awarded the accolade during the ceremony for his ongoing activism, efforts amid the Black Lives Matter movement and vocal objections to the extrajudicial killing in Nigeria.

It's his second prize from GQ - back in 2016, the star scooped Breakthrough Actor of the Year, with this year's prize going to "Normal People" star Paul Mescal. Meanwhile, "No Time to Die" star Lashana Lynch was named Breakthrough Actress. Michaela Coel took home Creative Icon.

  See also...

Over in music, Shawn Mendes won the gong for Solo Artist while the coveted Lifetime Achievement award was handed to legendary musician Ozzy Osbourne.

Lewis Hamilton won the Game Changer award following his recent record-equalling Formula 1 World Championship win and, following his extraordinary fundraising efforts amid the pandemic, Captain Sir Tom Moore - who became a national hero when he raised millions for Britain's NHS by walking lengths of his garden - picked up the Inspiration trophy.

The 2020 GQ Men of the Year Awards were held with a scaled-back red carpet and no live audience due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jack Whitehall hosted the event.

The full list of winners is as follows:

  • Inspiration - Captain Sir Tom Moore
  • Breakthrough Actor - Paul Mescal
  • Game Changer - Lewis Hamilton
  • Campaigner - Marcus Rashford
  • Design Lead - Tommy Hilfiger
  • Solo Artist - Shawn Mendes
  • TV Personality - Piers Morgan
  • Humanitarian - Patrick Hutchinson
  • Artist - Charlie Mackesy
  • Lifetime Achievement - Ozzy Osbourne
  • Creative Icon - Michaela Coel
  • Breakthrough Designer - Daniel W. Fletcher
  • Breakthrough Actress - Lashana Lynch
  • Icon - John Boyega

You can share this post!

Lana Del Rey Lost Cousin to Cancer on Thanksgiving Holiday

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden Test Positive for Covid-19

Related Posts
John Boyega Thought His Career Was Over After He Supported Black Lives Matter

John Boyega Thought His Career Was Over After He Supported Black Lives Matter

John Boyega and Trey Songz Among Stars Supporting Anti-Police Brutality Protests in Nigeria

John Boyega and Trey Songz Among Stars Supporting Anti-Police Brutality Protests in Nigeria

Jo Malone Calls Bosses at Perfume Company 'Despicable' for Replacing John Boyega in Chinese Ad

Jo Malone Calls Bosses at Perfume Company 'Despicable' for Replacing John Boyega in Chinese Ad

John Boyega Cuts Ties With Jo Malone After Being Cut Out of Chinese Ad

John Boyega Cuts Ties With Jo Malone After Being Cut Out of Chinese Ad

Most Read
Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spark Dating Rumors After Traveling Together
Celebrity

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spark Dating Rumors After Traveling Together

Chris Brown Shows Off New Monster Truck From Kanye West

Chris Brown Shows Off New Monster Truck From Kanye West

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Mariah Carey Still Can't Believe Sandra Bernhard Got Away With Calling Her the N-Word

Mariah Carey Still Can't Believe Sandra Bernhard Got Away With Calling Her the N-Word

Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies Weeks After Brain Surgery

Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies Weeks After Brain Surgery

Dr. Dre Accused of Trying to Starve Ex-Wife Out Amid Nasty Divorce Battle

Dr. Dre Accused of Trying to Starve Ex-Wife Out Amid Nasty Divorce Battle

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

Matthew Perry Engaged to Girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

Matthew Perry Engaged to Girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

DJ i_o Dead at 30, Months After Tweeting 'I Haven't Been OK for a While'

DJ i_o Dead at 30, Months After Tweeting 'I Haven't Been OK for a While'

Employee at Diego Maradona's Funeral Fired for Taking Selfie With His Dead Body

Employee at Diego Maradona's Funeral Fired for Taking Selfie With His Dead Body

Halle Berry Coolly Responds to LisaRaye McCoy's Claims That She's 'Bad in Bed'

Halle Berry Coolly Responds to LisaRaye McCoy's Claims That She's 'Bad in Bed'

Ricky Schroder Unapologetic for Helping to Get Kenosha Shooter Out of Jail

Ricky Schroder Unapologetic for Helping to Get Kenosha Shooter Out of Jail

Joey King Slapped With Lawsuit Over Car Accident

Joey King Slapped With Lawsuit Over Car Accident