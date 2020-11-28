Lana Del Rey Lost Cousin to Cancer on Thanksgiving Holiday

WENN Celebrity

The 'Summertime Sadness' hitmaker posts a somber message on Thanksgiving as she wishes her fans a happy holiday while asking for prayers for her grieving family.

AceShowbiz - Lana Del Rey's cousin Peter has lost his battle with cancer.

The "Summertime Sadness" singer took to her Instagram Story on Thursday (26Nov20) to reveal that her relative had died the day before, following a lengthy illness.

"Hi guys, happy Thanksgiving. I hope that you guys are all able to have some fun moments today with everybody that you can, and at least see your family on Zoom. And I especially wanted to send our love and prayers to my cousins," she said, after announcing the sad news.

"And to everyone who can't be where they want to be, with their loved ones, I am with you, and happy Thanksgiving, and I hope that you're able to have some traditions left, like see the Macy's Day Parade, or silly things like that that make everything feel a bit more normal. So, sending you so much love and happy Thanksgiving."

Lana also shared an image from the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade on her Instagram page, under which fans were quick to share messages of condolences.

Earlier this year, Lana Del Rey expressed her gratitude for being able to stay together with her family during coronavirus lockdown. On Her birthday in June, she shared a picture of her having a picnic with her loved ones to mark the special day.

"So grateful for a wonderful birthday and to also be able to celebrate so many of my best friends this month," so she explained. "Jen, Val, Michael, Booth, Tatiana,Toby, Rickey and Dad. We've been lucky enough to quarantine together. One big happy family amidst the Chaos."