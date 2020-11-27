'Real Housewives' Star Mary Cosby Reveals Rift With Mother Over Her Marriage to Step Grandfather

BRAVO Celebrity

In a new episode of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City', Mary Cosby claims her mother stopped speaking to her after her grandmother arranged her marriage to Robert Cosby Sr. before her passing.

AceShowbiz - Mary Cosby's unconventional marriage to her step grandfather apparently did not sit well with her mother. The cast member of "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City", who is wed to her late grandmother's second husband Robert Cosby Sr., revealed that her mom went as far as to stop speaking to her.

The TV personality spoke up about her marriage in the Wednesday, November 25 episode of the Bravo's show. "It was all bizarre. I was actually 22 when we got married. It split our church," she spilled, before adding, "My mom had a fit because she wanted the church, she wanted my grandmother's place. My mom felt like she was the one that should have been marrying Robert Sr.."

The reality star then divulged that it was actually her grandmother who arranged the marriage. "Before she passed, [my grandmother] made it very clear that she wanted me to be the one to take her place in the church and inherit everything," she stated. "That came with homes, money, our church and also marrying her husband."

"Don't think it wasn't weird, cause it was," Mary, who has become a Pentecostal First Lady, acknowledged. Though so, she admitted she did not regret her decision. "I did it because I trusted my grandmother, and I'm so glad I did," she stressed.

Offering more insight to her relationship with Robert, Mary went on to spill that she did not have sex with her husband on their wedding night. "The wedding night, everything was weird," she recalled. "Thank goodness I was on my period."

Noting that her bond with Robert was formed through friendship before turning into romance, Mary elaborated, "After we married, I had to get to know him." She further gushed over her husband, "I really felt like, 'Wow, my grandmother really nailed it. If I had to pick a guy, this is what I'd pick.' "

Mary and Robert have been married for 21 years. Together, they share one son named Robert Jr.. She opened up about their "partnership" in parenting when speaking to fellow Housewife Meredith Marks. "You get in a space where you grow apart. Robert Sr., he's in love with his son, like he will do anything for him. I'm the helicopter mom. We became partners as opposed to a marriage," she said.