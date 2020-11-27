 
 

Benny the Butcher Pictured in Wheelchair During Dinner With Rick Ross After Getting Shot

The 'Burden of Proof' spitter and the 'Hustlin'' rapper appear to have an early Thanksgiving celebration with friendsgiving meal at Rozay's lavish mansion on Wednesday night.

AceShowbiz - Benny the Butcher still has got something to be thankful for this year after surviving a robbery gone wrong. The rapper, who got shot in the leg earlier this month, seemingly had an early Thanksgiving celebration with fellow hip-hop star Rick Ross.

On Wednesday, November 25, the Buffalo native took to his Instagram page to share a picture from what appeared to be a friendsgiving meal at Rozay's lavish mansion. In the image, Benny was sitting in a wheelchair which the hip-hop mogul was pulling, while some guests were still seen enjoying the feast in the dining table behind them.

"Dinner party at my homie @richforever crib with my loved ones...can't NOTHIN or NOBODY stop this s**t," Benny wrote in the caption of the snap. Rozay later responded in the comment section, "Only time we not on our feet #throne."

Benny suffered a gunshot on the leg after he was caught in what sounded like an attempted robbery in Houston on Saturday, November 14. The New York rapper, born Jeremie Damon Pennick, was visiting a local Walmart with a couple of friends when the incident happened.

A car with 5 guys inside pulled up next to the 35-year-old and his entourage when they were inside their car in the parking lot. The alleged robbers pulled out guns and demanded that Benny and his friends give them their chains. One of the five guys shot the "Burden of Proof" spitter on the leg, apparently feeling that he was taking too long to move.

After the shot was fired, the alleged robbers fled the scene. Benny and his friends initially ran away too, but they eventually pulled over and called the police. They took the member of hip-hop group Griselda to a hospital for treatment.

Just a day later, however, Benny was back hustling as he was spotted boarding a private jet, using crutches to help him walk.

