 
 

Benny the Butcher Seen Boarding Private Jet After Getting Caught in Robbery Gone Wrong

Benny the Butcher Seen Boarding Private Jet After Getting Caught in Robbery Gone Wrong
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Burden of Proof' rapper has been discharged from hospital after being treated for gunshot wound on his leg following an incident at a Walmart store in Houston, Texas.

  • Nov 17, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rapper Benny the Butcher has been discharged from hospital after being shot in a robbery gone wrong on Saturday, November 14.

Houston police officials in Texas confirmed the New Yorker was injured during an incident at a local Walmart store, when he and his associates were approached by five armed men who demanded their jewelry as they left the store. Houston Police spokeswoman Jodi Silva said that the group started to remove their chains, but weren't moving fast enough for one of the robbers, who shot Benny in the leg.

After the shot was fired, the alleged robbers fled the scene. Benny and his friends initially ran away too, but they eventually pulled over and called the police. They took the member of hip-hop group Griselda to a hospital for treatment.

The rapper's condition was not immediately known following the shooting, as Wale sent his fellow hip-hop star Benny a prayer. "Wishing @BennyBsf a speedy recovery," he tweeted on Sunday.

  See also...

But a video shared on social media later on Saturday showed Benny, real name Jeremie Pennick, boarding a private jet following the shooting - using crutches to help him walk.

Cops are investigating the shooting but have yet to make any arrests.

On the same day Benny got shot in the attempted robbery, another rapper, Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie), also became a victim of shooting. The Baton Rogue star was shot in the leg during a trip to Dallas on Saturday.

The 38-year-old and his entourage were fired upon in the parking lot of Big T's Plaza shopping mall, according to TMZ. He was in town to pay his respects to late rapper Mo3, who was shot and killed on Wednesday.

You can share this post!

Megan Thee Stallion Claims Tory Lanez Tried to Silence Her Post-Shooting With Money Offer

Ethan Hawke Lists River Phoenix's Death as the Reason He Avoided Moving to Hollywood
Related Posts
Rapper Benny the Butcher Shot in Attempted Robbery

Rapper Benny the Butcher Shot in Attempted Robbery

Benny The Butcher on Visiting Kanye West's Lavish Wyoming Ranch: 'It Was Dope'

Benny The Butcher on Visiting Kanye West's Lavish Wyoming Ranch: 'It Was Dope'

Most Read
Montel Williams Annoyed at Resurfaced Kamala Harris Dating History
Celebrity

Montel Williams Annoyed at Resurfaced Kamala Harris Dating History

King Von's Baby Mama Shares Pic From His Private Funeral

King Von's Baby Mama Shares Pic From His Private Funeral

Ken Walker and Alleged Side Chick Confirm His Butt Touching in Response to Cheating Allegation

Ken Walker and Alleged Side Chick Confirm His Butt Touching in Response to Cheating Allegation

Patrick Schwarzenegger Reacts to Brother-in-Law Chris Pratt Being Named 'Worst Chris'

Patrick Schwarzenegger Reacts to Brother-in-Law Chris Pratt Being Named 'Worst Chris'

Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After He's Shot in Dallas

Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After He's Shot in Dallas

Eric Clapton Puts Luxury Yacht on Market

Eric Clapton Puts Luxury Yacht on Market

Vince Vaughn Addicted to Joe Manganiello's Online Dungeons and Dragons Game Nights

Vince Vaughn Addicted to Joe Manganiello's Online Dungeons and Dragons Game Nights

Tayshia Adams Urges Fans to Leave Ex-Husband Alone Following Rumors About 'Bachelorette' Appearance

Tayshia Adams Urges Fans to Leave Ex-Husband Alone Following Rumors About 'Bachelorette' Appearance

Kobe Bryant Makes His Debut on Highest-Paid Dead Celebrities of 2020 List

Kobe Bryant Makes His Debut on Highest-Paid Dead Celebrities of 2020 List

10 Most Controversial 'SNL' Monologues

10 Most Controversial 'SNL' Monologues

Ryan Cabrera Engaged to Wrestler Alexa Bliss

Ryan Cabrera Engaged to Wrestler Alexa Bliss

Joan Collins Auctions Off Jewelry Worth More Than $290,000 for Charity

Joan Collins Auctions Off Jewelry Worth More Than $290,000 for Charity

Aubrey O'Day Claims Donald Trump Jr. Threatened to Release Her Nudes to Silence Her

Aubrey O'Day Claims Donald Trump Jr. Threatened to Release Her Nudes to Silence Her