 
 

Kate Hudson Refuses to Judge Other Parents' Choices in Raising Their Children

Kate Hudson Refuses to Judge Other Parents' Choices in Raising Their Children
WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
Celebrity

While believing that parents have to create reasonable boundaries for their children, the 'Almost Famous' actress advises others to have an open mind when it comes to how others live their life.

  • Nov 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actress Kate Hudson is a "strict mother," but she'll never pass judgement on others' parenting choices.

The 41-year-old is mum to sons Ryder, 16, and Bingham, 9, as well as daughter Rani Rose, 2, and she tells People magazine she wants her children to have "reasonable boundaries," because she believes it forms an "important part of their development."

"(Parents) need to create reasonable boundaries (and) draw some lines in the sand so that (children) can test them," she insists to the outlet. "And that's, I think, an important part of their development. How far they can push something. And how you as a parent handle it is a huge part of growing up."

  See also...

While the "Almost Famous" star is strict with her own kids, however, she vows never to judge others on their own style of parenting.

"There's way too much judging going on in the world," says the actress. "We all need to have an open mind and feel good about what we're doing and let other people live the way they want to live."

During the interview, the daughter of Goldie Hawn also points out that she has zero tolerance "for lying." She stresses, "The tiny lies or the big ones." Still, she believes in making rooms for mistakes. "When it comes to your feelings or emotions ... I'm very open," she explains. "I give my children a lot of space to make mistakes."

Kate shares Ryder with The Black Crowes' frontman Chris Robinson, while Bingham is her son with Muse's star Matthew Bellamy and Rani's dad is musician, actor, and record company executive Danny Fujikawa.

You can share this post!

'Diego Maradona' Director Remembers Late Soccer Legend: He's Really Had a Full Life

Benny the Butcher Pictured in Wheelchair During Dinner With Rick Ross After Getting Shot
Related Posts
Kate Hudson to Reunite With 'Almost Famous' Cast for Special 20th Anniversary Podcast

Kate Hudson to Reunite With 'Almost Famous' Cast for Special 20th Anniversary Podcast

Kate Hudson Credits Coronavirus Lockdown for Improving Her Sex Life

Kate Hudson Credits Coronavirus Lockdown for Improving Her Sex Life

Kate Hudson on Jimmy Fallon's Crush on Her During 'Almost Famous': I Wish You Made a Move

Kate Hudson on Jimmy Fallon's Crush on Her During 'Almost Famous': I Wish You Made a Move

Kate Hudson Talks About Possibility of Having More Children

Kate Hudson Talks About Possibility of Having More Children

Most Read
Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spark Dating Rumors After Traveling Together
Celebrity

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spark Dating Rumors After Traveling Together

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

Chris Brown Shows Off New Monster Truck From Kanye West

Chris Brown Shows Off New Monster Truck From Kanye West

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies Weeks After Brain Surgery

Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies Weeks After Brain Surgery

Mariah Carey Still Can't Believe Sandra Bernhard Got Away With Calling Her the N-Word

Mariah Carey Still Can't Believe Sandra Bernhard Got Away With Calling Her the N-Word

Dr. Dre Accused of Trying to Starve Ex-Wife Out Amid Nasty Divorce Battle

Dr. Dre Accused of Trying to Starve Ex-Wife Out Amid Nasty Divorce Battle

Kim Kardashian Meets Death Row Inmate and Vows to Help Him Escape Execution

Kim Kardashian Meets Death Row Inmate and Vows to Help Him Escape Execution

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

DJ i_o Dead at 30, Months After Tweeting 'I Haven't Been OK for a While'

DJ i_o Dead at 30, Months After Tweeting 'I Haven't Been OK for a While'

Halle Berry Coolly Responds to LisaRaye McCoy's Claims That She's 'Bad in Bed'

Halle Berry Coolly Responds to LisaRaye McCoy's Claims That She's 'Bad in Bed'

Ricky Schroder Unapologetic for Helping to Get Kenosha Shooter Out of Jail

Ricky Schroder Unapologetic for Helping to Get Kenosha Shooter Out of Jail

Joey King Slapped With Lawsuit Over Car Accident

Joey King Slapped With Lawsuit Over Car Accident