Kate Hudson Refuses to Judge Other Parents' Choices in Raising Their Children

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

While believing that parents have to create reasonable boundaries for their children, the 'Almost Famous' actress advises others to have an open mind when it comes to how others live their life.

Nov 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actress Kate Hudson is a "strict mother," but she'll never pass judgement on others' parenting choices.

The 41-year-old is mum to sons Ryder, 16, and Bingham, 9, as well as daughter Rani Rose, 2, and she tells People magazine she wants her children to have "reasonable boundaries," because she believes it forms an "important part of their development."

"(Parents) need to create reasonable boundaries (and) draw some lines in the sand so that (children) can test them," she insists to the outlet. "And that's, I think, an important part of their development. How far they can push something. And how you as a parent handle it is a huge part of growing up."

While the "Almost Famous" star is strict with her own kids, however, she vows never to judge others on their own style of parenting.

"There's way too much judging going on in the world," says the actress. "We all need to have an open mind and feel good about what we're doing and let other people live the way they want to live."

During the interview, the daughter of Goldie Hawn also points out that she has zero tolerance "for lying." She stresses, "The tiny lies or the big ones." Still, she believes in making rooms for mistakes. "When it comes to your feelings or emotions ... I'm very open," she explains. "I give my children a lot of space to make mistakes."

Kate shares Ryder with The Black Crowes' frontman Chris Robinson, while Bingham is her son with Muse's star Matthew Bellamy and Rani's dad is musician, actor, and record company executive Danny Fujikawa.