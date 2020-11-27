 
 

Alex Trebek Shares Uplifting Thanksgiving Message in Pre-Recorded 'Jeopardy!' Clip

In the video airing as part of the Thanksgiving Day episode, the late game show host urges Americans to be thankful in spite of what 'the world is experiencing right now.'

  • Nov 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Alex Trebek kept spreading words of encouragement even after his passing. The late host of "Jeopardy!", who passed away less than three weeks ago, shared an uplifting Thanksgiving message in a pre-recorded clip for the game show.

In the clip that aired on Thursday, November 26, the Canadian-born TV host encouraged fans to be grateful regardless of their situation. "Happy Thanksgiving ladies and gentleman. You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful," he began his message.

"There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that's a good thing," the 80-year-old Daytime Emmy winner added. "Keep the faith. We're going to get through all of this, and we will be a better society because of it."

Alex died on November 8 at the age of 80 after a year-long battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. " 'Jeopardy!' is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends," a spokesperson for the popular quiz show told TMZ at that time.

The TV personality, who had been the face of the game show since 1984, revealed that he had been diagnosed with the illness in March 2019. Months later, he announced his vow to keep up with his TV commitments for as long as possible.

In the wake of his passing, Alex's wife Jean Trebek shared a heartfelt tribute for her late husband with a throwback wedding picture. "My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity. Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much," she thanked fans showering her with support. "Many Blessings to all, Jean Trebek."

As for "Jeopardy!", the show will continue its production on Monday, November 30. Replacing Alex will be Ken Jennings who won 74 games in a row.

