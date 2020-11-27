 
 

Kylie and Kendall Jenner Take A Jab at Their Dating Preferences in Playful TikTok Video

Proving they are back on good terms after heated fight, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' sisters join forces in doing a new challenge in which they choose the attribute best describes them.

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner and her older sister, Kendall Jenner, have cast away any remaining ill-feeling from their feud to make a fun video. On Thursday, November 26, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" stars proved they are back on good terms after a huge fight during a family getaway by poking fun at their dating preferences on TikTok.

Posted by Kylie, the seconds-long clip captured the sisters taking turn to strut toward the camera under the attribute that best describes them. When the "Hoopers" and "Rappers" category popped up, the two hid their faces as they each moved toward their chosen sign. Kendall walked toward "Hoopers" in reference to her tendency to date basketball players, while Kylie chose "Rappers".

Other categories included "Dad's Fav" and "Mom's Fav", "Low Maintenance" and "High Maintenance", as well as "Going Out" and "Staying In". The daughters of Kris Jenner also had fun with the "Sloppy Drunk" and "Funny Drunk" category which saw Kendall trying to push Kylie toward the "Sloppy" section.

As for the "Supermodel" and "Instagram Model" category, Kendall could be seen denying Kylie's attempt to go to her "Supermodel" side. It did not hinder Kylie from claiming the attribute though. In the caption of the TikTok post, the 23-year-old cosmetic mogul wrote, "I'm still a supermodel on the inside."

Kylie and Kendall had a big fallout earlier this year when the mother of one refused to drive her model sister home after a family getaway in Palm Springs. The two got into a shouting match that led to Kylie and their mother's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, leaving Kendall alone at a gas station. The November 5 episode of "KUWTK" unveiled that the two were not on speaking terms for a month after the fight.

After the two finally talked to each other once again, Kendall shared in a confessional, "Sisters are sisters. We can fight all we want and say crazy things to each other but at the end of the day, we're family and we love each other so much." She added that her younger sister "is my partner in crime, always has been my entire life, and that will never change."

