 
 

Boosie Badazz and Webbie Squash Beef With Post-Shooting Meeting

Boosie Badazz and Webbie Squash Beef With Post-Shooting Meeting
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Wipe Me Down' rapper takes to Twitter to tell his followers that the 'Gimme That' spitter and his 'Independent' collaborator has paid him a visit, years after they had a fallout.

  • Nov 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (a.k.a. Lil Boosie) and Webbie have patched things up after going separate ways in recent years. Ahead of Thanksgiving, the latter appeared to extend an olive branch by paying the former a surprise visit following his recent shooting.

It's Boosie himself who shared the good news via his Twitter account, telling his followers, "My N***a Webbie Pulled Up On Me." Clearly appreciating his fellow Baton Rogue rapper's kind gesture, he added, "That's Love..."

Boosie Badazz's Tweet

Boosie Badazz revealed Webbie paid him a visit.

Fans were thrilled to see the former friends putting aside their differences, with one commenting, "Y'all need to squash that for the culture." Another left a reply to Boosie's tweet, "Glad y'all back right like it should be."

  See also...

Boosie and Webbie collaborated on a few records, including "Wipe Me Down" and "Independent", earlier in their careers, but things went downhill as they traded jabs online in the past few years. In an interview with DJ Vlad in 2019, Boosie said they had some differences, but insisted there was no bad blood.

"It ain't me dawg, we just don't see eye to eye on some s**t...I still love him [but] I feel like it ain't me...We just gotta get on the same page," he said at the time. "Hopefully, we get in there, we make some more classics, but every month and a half, I'm dropping a classic."

Earlier this year, however, the possibility of the two's rekindled friendship didn't look promising as Boosie said when asked about Webbie on Instagram Live, "Don't ask me about no Webbie. Do you see me f**kin' with Webbie? Do you see me hanging out with Webbie? Well, don't ask me about no f**kin Webbie."

Webbie later seemed to respond to Boosie's remarks with cryptic a post which read, "Some people can only talk about you, because they lost the privilege to talk to you."

You can share this post!

Maria Menounos Shows Gratitude After Cryptic Tweets About Family Crisis

Jennifer Lopez Enlists Her Kids to Debut New Sultry Song 'In the Morning'
Related Posts
Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

Boosie Badazz Gives Update on His Shot Leg After Amputation Scare

Boosie Badazz Gives Update on His Shot Leg After Amputation Scare

Boosie Badazz's Foot Saved After Multiple Surgeries Following Dallas Shoot-Out

Boosie Badazz's Foot Saved After Multiple Surgeries Following Dallas Shoot-Out

Boosie Badazz Reportedly Having Complications on Gunshot Wound Due to Diabetes

Boosie Badazz Reportedly Having Complications on Gunshot Wound Due to Diabetes

Most Read
Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spark Dating Rumors After Traveling Together
Celebrity

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Spark Dating Rumors After Traveling Together

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

Chris Brown Shows Off New Monster Truck From Kanye West

Chris Brown Shows Off New Monster Truck From Kanye West

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies Weeks After Brain Surgery

Soccer Legend Diego Maradona Dies Weeks After Brain Surgery

Mariah Carey Still Can't Believe Sandra Bernhard Got Away With Calling Her the N-Word

Mariah Carey Still Can't Believe Sandra Bernhard Got Away With Calling Her the N-Word

Kim Kardashian Meets Death Row Inmate and Vows to Help Him Escape Execution

Kim Kardashian Meets Death Row Inmate and Vows to Help Him Escape Execution

Dr. Dre Accused of Trying to Starve Ex-Wife Out Amid Nasty Divorce Battle

Dr. Dre Accused of Trying to Starve Ex-Wife Out Amid Nasty Divorce Battle

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

DJ i_o Dead at 30, Months After Tweeting 'I Haven't Been OK for a While'

DJ i_o Dead at 30, Months After Tweeting 'I Haven't Been OK for a While'

Halle Berry Coolly Responds to LisaRaye McCoy's Claims That She's 'Bad in Bed'

Halle Berry Coolly Responds to LisaRaye McCoy's Claims That She's 'Bad in Bed'

Ricky Schroder Unapologetic for Helping to Get Kenosha Shooter Out of Jail

Ricky Schroder Unapologetic for Helping to Get Kenosha Shooter Out of Jail

Joey King Slapped With Lawsuit Over Car Accident

Joey King Slapped With Lawsuit Over Car Accident