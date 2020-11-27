 
 

Jennifer Lopez Enlists Her Kids to Debut New Sultry Song 'In the Morning'

Jennifer Lopez Enlists Her Kids to Debut New Sultry Song 'In the Morning'
Music

Days leading up to the world premiere of the track, the 'Hustlers' star teased it with an NSFW cover art featuring her flaunting her muscular body in nothing but her birthday suit.

  • Nov 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez's new track "In the Morning" is here for fans' listening pleasure. Days after teasing it with several sultry posts on her Instagram account, the 51-year-old singer/dancer dropped the track in full on late Thursday night, November 26.

The "Jenny From the Block" hitmaker enlisted the help of her twins, Max and Emme, as well as her fiance Alex Rodriguez's daughters, Natasha and Ella, to debut the song. They had a "virtual Thanksgiving dance party" on Instagram Live to celebrate the song's release.

Apparently they were supposed to dance together to the track in the living room, but J.Lo ended up being the only one dancing in the room. "Why am I dancing by myself?" she asked at one point, prompting the kids to yell from the background, "Sorry mom."

  See also...

In "In the Morning", J.Lo warns her man who only shows his love for her when he wants her "body." "If you love me/ Say it in the morning/ Not just in the evening/ Only when you want my body/ Want my body," she sings in the chorus.

Prior to the song's release, J.Lo teased the song with an NSFW cover art featuring her baring her muscular physique as she wears nothing but her birthday suit. "Surprise! Here's the official cover art for #InTheMorning Single drops Friday," she wrote along with the image taken by photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, who have also worked with Oprah Winfrey, Rihanna and Angelina Jolie.

She also invited her fans to join the "virtual Thanksgiving dance party" earlier on Thursday, writing on Twitter, "Join me for a virtual Thanksgiving dance party ON Instagram Live TONIGHT at 11:45 pm EST! We're celebrating the world premiere of #InTheMorning. There will be surprise #TurkeyEggs! Bring the whole fam!"

J.Lo recently teamed up with Maluma on new songs "Pa Ti" and "Lonely" that are included in the soundtrack to her upcoming movie "Marry Me", which is due out on Valentine's Day 2021. It's not clear if "In the Morning" will also be featured in the soundtrack.

You can share this post!

Boosie Badazz and Webbie Squash Beef With Post-Shooting Meeting
Related Posts
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Slammed Over His Insensitive Thanksgiving Post

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Slammed Over His Insensitive Thanksgiving Post

Jennifer Lopez Accused of Stealing From Beyonce With 2020 AMAs Performance

Jennifer Lopez Accused of Stealing From Beyonce With 2020 AMAs Performance

Jennifer Lopez on Finding Out Kids' Dissatisfaction About Themselves : It's a 'Real Eye-Opener'

Jennifer Lopez on Finding Out Kids' Dissatisfaction About Themselves : It's a 'Real Eye-Opener'

Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Depression During Early Covid-19 Lockdown

Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Depression During Early Covid-19 Lockdown

Most Read
Grammys Explain The Weeknd Nomination Snub After Singer Calls Them Out as 'Corrupt'
Music

Grammys Explain The Weeknd Nomination Snub After Singer Calls Them Out as 'Corrupt'

Grammy 2021 Snubs: Teyana Taylor Is Angry While Kehlani and Paramore Are Unfazed

Grammy 2021 Snubs: Teyana Taylor Is Angry While Kehlani and Paramore Are Unfazed

Beyonce Makes History as She Gets Nine Nominations at 2021 Grammy Awards

Beyonce Makes History as She Gets Nine Nominations at 2021 Grammy Awards

Tearful Noah Cyrus Pays Tribute to Mom and Team for Her First Grammy Nomination

Tearful Noah Cyrus Pays Tribute to Mom and Team for Her First Grammy Nomination

Justin Bieber on His Grammy Nominations: I Should Be in RnB Categories

Justin Bieber on His Grammy Nominations: I Should Be in RnB Categories

Jeezy 'Clearing Some Closets in His Mind' With New Song 'Therapy for My Soul'

Jeezy 'Clearing Some Closets in His Mind' With New Song 'Therapy for My Soul'

Rapper Nines Tops 2020 MOBO Awards With Five Nominations

Rapper Nines Tops 2020 MOBO Awards With Five Nominations

The Killers Channel Donald Trump as They React to 2021 Grammy Nomination Snub

The Killers Channel Donald Trump as They React to 2021 Grammy Nomination Snub

Nicki Minaj Still Holding a Grudge Against Grammys for Snubbing Her in 2012

Nicki Minaj Still Holding a Grudge Against Grammys for Snubbing Her in 2012

Trevor Noah Officially Announced as Host for 2021 Grammy Awards

Trevor Noah Officially Announced as Host for 2021 Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift Celebrates Grammy Nominations by Having Virtual Reunion With 'Folklore' Collaborators

Taylor Swift Celebrates Grammy Nominations by Having Virtual Reunion With 'Folklore' Collaborators

Grammy Boss Denies Snubbing The Weeknd Due to Clash Over Super Bowl Gig

Grammy Boss Denies Snubbing The Weeknd Due to Clash Over Super Bowl Gig

Alicia Keys Surprises BTS' ARMY With English Cover of 'Life Goes On'

Alicia Keys Surprises BTS' ARMY With English Cover of 'Life Goes On'