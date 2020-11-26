 
 

Bravo Halts 'RHOBH' Filming of Season 11 Due to COVID-19

It has been reported that everyone, including the ladies, who is involved in the production of the reality show has been told to quarantine for 14 days, though no further details have been shared as of now.

  • Nov 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Production of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" is reportedly shut down due to COVID-19. A source spilled on Wednesday, November 25 to HollywoodLife.com that while the network has yet to reveal who is the one who contracts the novel virus, "everyone thinks it's a crew member."

The source further claimed that "the ladies and production were informed this morning." The cast members, including Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais and Dorit Kemsley, reportedly last filmed for the upcoming season on Tuesday. "They filmed yesterday. Everyone's been told to quarantine for 14 days and haven't been told much else right now," the source explained. "They have no idea when they'll start up again. Everyone's just waiting for more info."

"RHOBH" isn't the first show in the "Real Housewives" franchise to be halted due to coronavirus. Earlier this month, it was reported that "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast members were forced to stop filming for season 14 after one of the crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

"Everything is shut down right down," sources said to theJasmineBRAND. "They're pausing everything until everyone can be tested and quarantined. It's a really scary situation because this affects more than just the cast, but their families as well."

Cast member Porsha Williams raised concerns among her fans after revealing her hospitalization. As she didn't divulge her illness, fans suspected that she's having COVID-19 considering the timing. "I'll see you all next week God willing," she shared her wish to get back to work, adding, "Biggest message I got from this week is to prioritize your health! You can't just go and go. If you don't God will sit you right in down and make you figure it out. Road to recovery..."

The reality TV was allegedly rushed to the hospital after passing out in her home. That arrived after production on season 14 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" was put on hold because a crew member tested positive for the virus.

