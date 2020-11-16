Porsha Williams Suspected of Having COVID-19 After Hospitalized With Mystery Illness

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star's post about her hospitalization arrives after filming on season 14 of the Bravo reality series was halted because a crew member tested positive for coronavirus.

Nov 16, 2020

AceShowbiz - Porsha Williams has raised concerns among her fans after revealing her health issue. The reality TV star was recently hospitalized and though she's already back at home now, people suspected that she's having COVID-19 as she didn't divulge her illness.

On Saturday, November 14, the 39-year-old took to Instagram to share two photos of her playing with a Teddy bear, which she apparently received as a gift, on her bed. She also got a bouquet of white, pink and purple flowers and a pink balloon, which she also placed on the bed.

Letting out a smile, she assured her fans and followers that she's doing fine now. "Thank you everyone for your well wishes. It's good to finally be home from the hospital," she wrote in the caption, before thanking those sending her the gifts, "I Love, love my flowers from @workwincelebrate & ladies of #Bravochatroom @gizellebryant @beingbernz @kate_chastain Thank you!"

"I'll see you all next week God willing," she shared her wish to get back to work, adding, "Biggest message I got from this week is to prioritize your health! You can't just go and go. If you don't God will sit you right in down and make you figure it out. Road to recovery..."

In another post, Porsha thanked her mom for taking care of her while she's in recovery. "Thanking God for everyday ! Thank you for the blessings seen and unseen , past and future! Thank you mommy for my yummy breakfast @msdianeofficial," she wrote along with a picture of her enjoying her breakfast.

While Porsha didn't share what led to her hospitalization, MTO News reports that she was rushed to the hospital after passing out in her home on Wednesday. It's said that many close to her believe she may have contracted the coronavirus, after production on season 14 of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" was put on hold because a crew member tested positive for the virus.

"As part of 'RHOA's' regular testing protocol, it was confirmed an individual on the 'RHOA' production tested positive for COVID-19," a production source told Variety last week. "The set follows rigorous COVID-19 safety protocols including contract tracing. Out of an abundance of caution, production is shutting down for two weeks."