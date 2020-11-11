 
 

Bravo Halts 'RHOA' Season 14 Filming After Crew Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

In other news, Kandi Burruss admits during her apparance on Steve Harvey's Facebook Watch show 'Steve on Watch' that NeNe Leakes' departure from the hit Bravo reality show will make a huge change on the series.

  • Nov 11, 2020

AceShowbiz - "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast members were forced to stop filming for season 14. The production was shut down after one of the crew members tested positive for COVID-19, according to theJasmineBRAND.

"Everything is shut down right down," sources said to the site. "They're pausing everything until everyone can be tested and quarantined. It's a really scary situation because this affects more than just the cast, but their families as well."

Seemingly in response to the diagnosis, Cynthia Bailey took to her Instagram account to share that she postponed and rescheduled an event, which she co-hosted with fellow "RHOA" star Porsha Williams. "Due to emergency circumstances beyond my control, unfortunately I have to postpone & reschedule the pop up shop. Appreciate you all understanding in advance and I will let you guys know the new date," she explained in the caption.

In other news, Kandi Burruss addressed NeNe Leakes' exit from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" during her apparance on Steve Harvey's Facebook Watch show "Steve on Watch". She admitted that NeNe's departure from the hit Bravo reality show would make a huge change on the series.

"She will be missed on the show for sure," Kandi shared," adding, "I'm not trying to take anything from her. She was a great addition to the show." However, Kandi, who had a huge argument with NeNe during season 13 reunion, claimed, "We don't really talk."

"I think in negotiations, sometimes we get what we want and sometimes we don't get what we want and…when we don't get what we want, we have to make the decision on if we want to part ways and I think [NeNe] made that decision for herself. I guess right now she didn't care to come back this season, for whatever reason."

NeNe announced her departure from "RHOA" in a video on her YouTube channel on Thursday, September 17. "I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation," she shared. "There's been a lot of emotion flying from both sides. It has been hard, and I have made the very hard and very difficult decision to not be a part of 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' season 13. It wasn't an easy decision for me. It was hard," she shared.

"I'm just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for black ensemble reality shows," NeNe, who is among the OG Housewives of the show that premiered in 2008, continued.

