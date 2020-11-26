 
 

Alleged NSFW Video of 'Juju on That Beat' Rapper Zay Hilfigerrr Engaging in Sex Act Leaks

Alleged NSFW Video of 'Juju on That Beat' Rapper Zay Hilfigerrr Engaging in Sex Act Leaks
In the said video, the one part of a Detroit hip-hop duo known for their 2016 hit song is seen engaging in what appears to be a homosexual act with his partner.

  Nov 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Zay Hilfigerrr has suddenly found himself becoming the talk of the town again, years after he was least heard of, though it's not for a good reason. The 18-year-old rapper's name became trending on social name after his alleged intimate video leaked online.

In the NSFW clip which has gone viral, a man resembling the "Juju on That Beat" hitmaker appears to perform a homosexual act on his male partner, before the other guy, whose face is not seen, is jerking off on him. While it has not been confirmed if it's indeed Zay who's in the video, many believe that it's him.

Reacting to the video, one person thinks that the hip-hop star filmed it for his OnlyFans account. "If it's him, it's his nut. S**t he might be doing an only fans, or it could be a private video that was leaked," the said person suggested.

  See also...

Another shared the same opinion, "I mean he does have onlyfans," before warning that sharing the video would be violating the law because Zay is still underage. "Also this video was recorded when he was underage. So be careful and tread lightly."

Not impressed by what she saw, a third user tweeted, "Oooh hell No Wtf did I click on." Someone else refused to believe it's really Zay in the video, commenting, "Bro tell me this fake," but another insisted, "Real."

Zay and Zayion McCall gained sudden fame in 2016 when their song "Juju on That Beat", which backing track was based on Crime Mob's "Knuck If You Buck", went viral after members of the dancing group Fresh the Clowns began uploading videos of themselves dancing to the song on social media.

In late of the same year, Atlantic Records picked up the song for official distribution and the song eventually reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100. By February 2017, the song had been streamed on YouTube over 150 million times.

