Offset Involves Himself in Wiz Khalifa and Cardi B's Twitter Beef With Shady Tweet

Fans, however, are trolling the 1/3 member of Migos for the apparent diss considering that he himself is known for cheating on his wife Cardi that led the femcee to file a divorce at one point.

Nov 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Offset is not gonna stay silent after his wife Cardi B was apparently attacked. In the wake of a Twitter back-and-forth between Cardi and fellow hip-hop star Wiz Khalifa, it seems like Offset throws shade at Wiz in a cryptic tweet.

"N***s be hoes !!!! Smh," the "Ric Flair Drip" hitmaker wrote on Tuesday, November 24. Fans, however, were trolling Offset for the apparent diss considering that he, himself, was known for cheating on his wife.

"It's the self reflection for me...," one fan replied. "Oh offcheat...," another one wittily tweeted, with someone else adding, "Sir... You should be the last person talking...." One person also clowned Offset, saying, "Well well well, look at you doing a self-check." However, not all comments were negative. One person praised the Migos rapper for "standing up for your queen."

The drama between Wiz and Cardi started after Wiz entertained a tweet from a Nicki Minaj fan that blasted Cardi after Nicki was snubbed from the 2021 Grammy Awards again. "cardi wining a Grammy when nicki minaj didn't is the biggest proof that they don't know a s**t bout music," the fan tweeted. Wiz retweeted the post and added his own opinion, writing, "Most self made artists have this problem."

Catching wind of the shady response, Cardi shared a screenshot of DM from Wiz back in 2016 that saw him congratulating her for her success. "This was Nikkas in my dms in 2016!They really support you when you grinding at the bottom then it's a different story when you make it !" Cardi captioned the snap.

In another post, the "WAP" hitmaker went on to tweet, "I don't understand why n****s entertain tweets that pit successful women against each other? Ya not tired of that? Specially when ya was rooting hard when a b***h was at the bottom."

The "See You Again" rapper later appeared to do a damage control by trying to convince the Grammy-winning raptress that he still supports her. The "Rolling Papers" rapper also hinted that he was interested in doing a collaboration with Cardi. "That would be dope," he replied to a fan who asked him to "Drop a Song Wit Her Bro."