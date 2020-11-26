 
 

Offset Involves Himself in Wiz Khalifa and Cardi B's Twitter Beef With Shady Tweet

Offset Involves Himself in Wiz Khalifa and Cardi B's Twitter Beef With Shady Tweet
WENN/Instagram
Celebrity

Fans, however, are trolling the 1/3 member of Migos for the apparent diss considering that he himself is known for cheating on his wife Cardi that led the femcee to file a divorce at one point.

  • Nov 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Offset is not gonna stay silent after his wife Cardi B was apparently attacked. In the wake of a Twitter back-and-forth between Cardi and fellow hip-hop star Wiz Khalifa, it seems like Offset throws shade at Wiz in a cryptic tweet.

"N***s be hoes !!!! Smh," the "Ric Flair Drip" hitmaker wrote on Tuesday, November 24. Fans, however, were trolling Offset for the apparent diss considering that he, himself, was known for cheating on his wife.

"It's the self reflection for me...," one fan replied. "Oh offcheat...," another one wittily tweeted, with someone else adding, "Sir... You should be the last person talking...." One person also clowned Offset, saying, "Well well well, look at you doing a self-check." However, not all comments were negative. One person praised the Migos rapper for "standing up for your queen."

  See also...

The drama between Wiz and Cardi started after Wiz entertained a tweet from a Nicki Minaj fan that blasted Cardi after Nicki was snubbed from the 2021 Grammy Awards again. "cardi wining a Grammy when nicki minaj didn't is the biggest proof that they don't know a s**t bout music," the fan tweeted. Wiz retweeted the post and added his own opinion, writing, "Most self made artists have this problem."

Catching wind of the shady response, Cardi shared a screenshot of DM from Wiz back in 2016 that saw him congratulating her for her success. "This was Nikkas in my dms in 2016!They really support you when you grinding at the bottom then it's a different story when you make it !" Cardi captioned the snap.

In another post, the "WAP" hitmaker went on to tweet, "I don't understand why n****s entertain tweets that pit successful women against each other? Ya not tired of that? Specially when ya was rooting hard when a b***h was at the bottom."

The "See You Again" rapper later appeared to do a damage control by trying to convince the Grammy-winning raptress that he still supports her. The "Rolling Papers" rapper also hinted that he was interested in doing a collaboration with Cardi. "That would be dope," he replied to a fan who asked him to "Drop a Song Wit Her Bro."

You can share this post!

Prince Charles Disables Twitter Replies Due to Trolling Comments From 'The Crown' Fans

Melissa McCarthy Left Terrified After AI Talk With Elon Musk
Related Posts
Offset Runs Into Troubles With Officials for Feeding Voters in Atlanta

Offset Runs Into Troubles With Officials for Feeding Voters in Atlanta

Offset Arrested While Driving Through Trump Rally During Livestream

Offset Arrested While Driving Through Trump Rally During Livestream

Offset Talks About Misinformation About Voting Rights for Felons in New PSA

Offset Talks About Misinformation About Voting Rights for Felons in New PSA

Offset Admits He's 'Stressed Out' Due to Cardi B Divorce

Offset Admits He's 'Stressed Out' Due to Cardi B Divorce

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Admits to Relapsing During Pandemic: 'It Was a F**k Up'
Celebrity

Miley Cyrus Admits to Relapsing During Pandemic: 'It Was a F**k Up'

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

21 Savage Shares His Regret After Brother's Death in Alleged Stabbing

21 Savage Shares His Regret After Brother's Death in Alleged Stabbing

Safaree Samuels Trolled After Sharing Picture of His and Erica Mena's Daughter

Safaree Samuels Trolled After Sharing Picture of His and Erica Mena's Daughter

Kim Kardashian Meets Death Row Inmate and Vows to Help Him Escape Execution

Kim Kardashian Meets Death Row Inmate and Vows to Help Him Escape Execution

Future's New Girlfriend Dess Dior Confirms Romance With Steamy Selfie

Future's New Girlfriend Dess Dior Confirms Romance With Steamy Selfie

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Mulatto Dragged for Calling Herself Black

Mulatto Dragged for Calling Herself Black

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

Boosie Badazz Shows Bandaged Leg After Saying He Needs 3rd Surgery

Amber Riley Engaged to Beau Desean Black One Month After Going Public With Romance

Amber Riley Engaged to Beau Desean Black One Month After Going Public With Romance

Vanessa Hudgens Cozying Up to MLB Star Cole Tucker 10 Months After Austin Butler Split

Vanessa Hudgens Cozying Up to MLB Star Cole Tucker 10 Months After Austin Butler Split

DJ i_o Dead at 30, Months After Tweeting 'I Haven't Been OK for a While'

DJ i_o Dead at 30, Months After Tweeting 'I Haven't Been OK for a While'

Lisa Rinna Trusts Daughter Amelia's Decision to Be With Scott Disick

Lisa Rinna Trusts Daughter Amelia's Decision to Be With Scott Disick