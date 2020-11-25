 
 

Cardi B Slams Wiz Khalifa for Trying to Pit Her Against Nicki Minaj Following Shady Tweet

Seemingly doing a damage control, the 'See You Again' rapper insists that he still supports the 'Bodak Yellow' femcee, who accuses him of rooting for her only when she was at the bottom.

  • Nov 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Cardi B and Wiz Khalifa had an online spat after the "Bodak Yellow" raptress noticed that he was apparently shading her with one of his tweets. It all started after Wiz entertained a tweet from a Nicki Minaj fan that blasted Cardi after Nicki was snubbed from the 2021 Grammy Awards again.

"cardi wining a Grammy when nicki minaj didn't is the biggest proof that they don't know a s**t bout music," the fan read. Wiz retweeted the post and added his own opinion, writing, "Most self made artists have this problem."

Cardi immediately caught wind of Wiz's shady response and called him out by posting a screenshot of DM from Wiz back in 2016 that saw him congratulating her for her success. "This was Nikkas in my dms in 2016!They really support you when you grinding at the bottom then it's a different story when you make it !" Cardi captioned the snap.

In another post, the "W.A.P." hitmaker went on to tweet, "I don't understand why n****s entertain tweets that pit successful women against each other? Ya not tired of that? Specially when ya was rooting hard when a b***h was at the bottom."

Seemingly doing a damage control, the "See You Again" rapper insisted that he still supports her. "Damn that wuz good advice. I still support u. Nothings changed. Your self made in my book as well," he said in a response.

In another tweet, Wiz also claimed that it was never his intention to beef with Cardi, saying, "I just don't want a Cardi/ Wiz war going on for no reason." The "Rolling Papers" rapper also hinted that he was interested in doing a collaboration with the Grammy-winning femcee. "That would be dope," he replied to a fan who asked him to "Drop a Song Wit Her Bro."

Nicki, meanwhile, expressed her disappointment for not getting a nomination for the upcoming award-giving event. "Never forget the Grammys didn't give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation. They gave it to the white man Bon Iver," so the "TROLLZ" raptress shared.

