Tame Impala Wins Big With Five Gongs at 2020 ARIA Awards

The 'Slow Rush' star dominates this year's Australian music awards with a total of five prizes including the coveted Album of the Year and Producer of the Year.

Nov 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Tame Impala were the big winners at Australia's ARIA Awards on Wednesday (25Nov20), taking home five prizes including the coveted Album of the Year gong.

Kevin Parker's psychedelic group's LP "The Slow Rush" won the biggest accolade of the night, while it also earned them the Best Group and Best Rock Album awards. Tame Impala was also named Engineer of the Year and Producer of the Year.

Rapper Sampa the Great also won three gongs, with her album "The Return" bagging her the Best Female, Best Hip Hop Release, and Best Independent Release awards.

Aboriginal musician Archie Roach also enjoyed success, receiving the Best Male and Best Adult Contemporary Album prizes for "Tell Me Why" as well as being inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame.

Amy Shark took home two awards as her track "Everybody Rise" was named Best Pop Release, and she also bagged the Best Australian Live Act prize.

Pop duo Lime Cordiale were selected as this year's Breakthrough Artist while Harry Styles was named Best International Artist.

Other winners at the ceremony included 5 Seconds of Summer, whose track "Teeth" won the Song of the Year gong, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, whose "Chunky Shrapnel" won Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album.

Acts whose performances were beamed remotely into the audience-less ceremony at The Star Event Centre in Sydney, where Delta Goodrem acted as host, included Tame Impala, Sam Smith, amd Billie Eilish.

The main winners of 2020 ARIA Awards are as follows: