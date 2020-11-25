 
 

Chrissy Teigen Says Kids' Laughter Helps Her Overcome Sorrow After Miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen Says Kids' Laughter Helps Her Overcome Sorrow After Miscarriage
The celebrity cookbook author sits down with husband John Legend for their first joint interview since they lost their unborn son Jack in a devastating miscarriage.

  • Nov 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have opened up about their "complete and utter grief" in their first joint TV interview since they suffered a miscarriage at the end of September (20).

The model and TV personality, who was five months pregnant when she lost the couple's son, shut down her social media updates immediately following the heartbreak, and both she and singer Legend have spoken very little publicly about the tragedy.

But they agreed to a sit down chat with "Good Morning America", during which Chrissy said, "Every day is so different. When people ask how I'm doing, I say, 'I'm OK, today.' "

She added she's received "thousands of letters" from those touched by her story, while Legend revealed he didn't know they could both "experience grief and also share it," and defended the couple's decision to post images of the stars holding their baby Jack's lifeless body, wrapped in a blanket on social media.

He added, "It really meant so much to so many people. I'm just grateful that my wife was courageous enough to do it... One of the ways we could carry on Jack's memory was taking pictures of that moment. I was worried, like, I don't want to commemorate this pain... (but the photos are) something to remember him by."

Chrissy, who was criticised for sharing the images, added, "I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren't for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me."

Thankfully, the couple has had its two children, Luna, four, and Miles, two, to lean on as John and Chrissy deal with the pain and grief. "They bring so much joy, every single day and so much adventure every day," Teigen said. "You don't want to be stuck in bed when you hear the laughter downstairs. It helps so much."

