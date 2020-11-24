 
 

Shawn Mendes Partners With Manager to Venture Into TV and Film With New Production Company

Permanent Content's first offering will be 'In Wonder', a documentary which details the 'In My Blood' hitmaker's rise to fame and is set to be released on Netflix on November 23.

  • Nov 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Shawn Mendes and his manager Andrew Gertler have partnered for Permanent Content - a new film and television production company.

The singer-songwriter and Gertler will develop scripted and documentary projects "focused on issues that impact or are important to today's youth" under the moniker, with the Netflix Original documentary, "Shawn Mendes: In Wonder", detailing Mendes' rise to fame, their first offering.

"I'm so excited for the launch of Permanent Content, with the Netflix documentary as our first project, and so many more exciting things we're working on," said the "In My Blood" star, reported Variety.

"Our goal is to create content that motivates and inspires people, by elevating young voices that are making change in the world around us, and highlighting the issues dearest to them."

Gertler added: "We've been hard at work for years assembling the right projects and partners to launch Permanent Content with. Working hand in hand with the "Where Were You in the Morning" singer, his foundation, Anonymous Content, and some other amazing producing partners, we have some really exciting projects in the works, with the goal of making an impact and leaving a permanent mark."

Additional projects will be developed via a joint venture with Anonymous Content.

In Wonder debuted on Netflix on Monday, November 23, ahead of the release of Mendes' fourth album, "Wonder", on December 4. Leo Pearlman and Anonymous Content's Zack Hayden are associate producers on the project, Island Films and Polygram produce. Also among the executive producers were Michele Anthony, Darcus Beese and Dave Harris.

