AMAs 2020: Ciara Risks Wardrobe Malfunction in Very Daring Dress
On hand to present the award for Favorite Album in Soul or RnB category, the 'Can't Leave 'em Alone' singer sets the temperature rising in her robe dress with a very plunging neckline and high slit.

  • Nov 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ciara has set the stage of the 2020 American Music Awards on fire. Though she was not slated to perform or was nominated for an award that night, the "Like a Boy" hitmaker set the temperature rising with her daring look while serving as one of the presenters that night.

The 35-year-old singer was on hand to present an award for Favorite Album - Soul/RnB at the Sunday, November 22 ceremony. She risked wardrobe malfunction as she donned a very daring robe dress with a very high slit that went up to the end of her thigh.

The mother of three also bared cleavage with her red-and-black dress, which had a very plunging neckline. Her long hair, meanwhile, was styled in cornrow braids, while she accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings.

Ciara presented the award to The Weeknd, who won the title for his fourth studio album "After Hours". Beating out Doja Cat and Summer Walker who were also nominated in the category, he dedicated the prize to Prince.

"The last time I received this award it was given to me by the late, great Prince," he said in his acceptance speech. "And, you know, he's the reason I get to constantly challenge the genre of R&B and yeah, I'd like to dedicate this to him."

The Weeknd was up on the stage in a black shirt and a red suit with a quirky accessory as he wore a bandage on his head. He appeared to be following up the narratives of his "Blinding Lights" and "Too Late" music videos, where he was beaten up and got beheaded, before performing "Save Your Tears", the latest sing off "After Hours", in the same outfit.

Taraji P. Henson is serving as the host at the 48th annual American Music Awards, which is airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on ABC.

