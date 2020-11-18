 
 

Harry Styles Defended by Mom After He's Criticized for Wearing Dresses

Harry Styles Defended by Mom After He's Criticized for Wearing Dresses
Instagram
Celebrity

Mom Anne says the 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker has always loved fancy dresses since he was a kid as she comes to his defense following criticisms over his gender-defying outfit.

  • Nov 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles' mum Anne has hit back at critics of her son's gender-defying Vogue cover photoshoot.

Harry made history last week (end15Nov20) by becoming the first male to have a solo cover of Vogue - but his decision to embrace his feminine side by wearing dresses for some snaps drew criticism from U.S. right-wing commentators Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro and their followers.

On U.K. TV show "Lorraine" on Tuesday, Anne leapt to her son's defence - explaining that she has always encouraged him to play "dress-up."

"I think maybe I had something to do with it because I was always a big fan of doing fancy dress with them when they were smaller, which (Harry's sister) Gemma always hated but Harry always embraced," she said. "But who doesn't love playing dress-up?"

  See also...

The pop star's mum, who has been raising money for the charity Parkinson's UK, went on to say that she hopes to see Harry this Christmas, Covid-19 restrictions allowing.

"Who knows what will happen but I am just keeping my fingers crossed," she added. "It will be a very different Christmas if I don't get to see them. They are both vegetarian now, so I am the only one that eats the turkey!"

Harry's genderfluid sense of style has gone down better elsewhere, as bosses at online fashion shopping platform Lyst put him at the top of their 2020 Power Dressers list after crunching search, views, and sales metrics from their customers.

The "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker beats Beyonce into second place, with BTS rapper RM in third position.

You can share this post!

Leonardo DiCaprio Butted Heads With Screenwriter Over Script of Martin Scorsese's New Movie
Related Posts
Harry Styles Keen to Remove Barriers With Gender-Defying Dresses

Harry Styles Keen to Remove Barriers With Gender-Defying Dresses

Harry Styles Endorses Presidential Nominee Joe Biden: 'I'd Vote With Kindness'

Harry Styles Endorses Presidential Nominee Joe Biden: 'I'd Vote With Kindness'

Harry Styles Drives People Wild by Staying at Fan's House After His Car Breaks Down

Harry Styles Drives People Wild by Staying at Fan's House After His Car Breaks Down

Harry Styles 'Proud and Excited' to Invest on New Manchester Arena

Harry Styles 'Proud and Excited' to Invest on New Manchester Arena

Most Read
King Von's Baby Mama Shares Pic From His Private Funeral
Celebrity

King Von's Baby Mama Shares Pic From His Private Funeral

Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After He's Shot in Dallas

Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After He's Shot in Dallas

Eric Clapton Puts Luxury Yacht on Market

Eric Clapton Puts Luxury Yacht on Market

Vince Vaughn Addicted to Joe Manganiello's Online Dungeons and Dragons Game Nights

Vince Vaughn Addicted to Joe Manganiello's Online Dungeons and Dragons Game Nights

Ryan Cabrera Engaged to Wrestler Alexa Bliss

Ryan Cabrera Engaged to Wrestler Alexa Bliss

A Woman With Mo3 Before He Was Killed Denies Setting Him Up

A Woman With Mo3 Before He Was Killed Denies Setting Him Up

10 Most Controversial 'SNL' Monologues

10 Most Controversial 'SNL' Monologues

'Hamilton' and 'Jagged Little Pill' Cast to Reunite for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

'Hamilton' and 'Jagged Little Pill' Cast to Reunite for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Michael Jordan's Gifts to 'The Last Dance' Security Guard Listed for Auction

Michael Jordan's Gifts to 'The Last Dance' Security Guard Listed for Auction

Sienna Miller Abandons Her Novel as She Struggles to Find Inspiration During Lockdown

Sienna Miller Abandons Her Novel as She Struggles to Find Inspiration During Lockdown

Rapper Benny the Butcher Shot in Attempted Robbery

Rapper Benny the Butcher Shot in Attempted Robbery

Meghan King Edmonds Is 'OK' Despite 'Feeling Poorly' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Meghan King Edmonds Is 'OK' Despite 'Feeling Poorly' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg Calls Out 'Rude' People Following Pregnancy Rumors

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg Calls Out 'Rude' People Following Pregnancy Rumors