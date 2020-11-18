Harry Styles Defended by Mom After He's Criticized for Wearing Dresses

Instagram Celebrity

Mom Anne says the 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker has always loved fancy dresses since he was a kid as she comes to his defense following criticisms over his gender-defying outfit.

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles' mum Anne has hit back at critics of her son's gender-defying Vogue cover photoshoot.

Harry made history last week (end15Nov20) by becoming the first male to have a solo cover of Vogue - but his decision to embrace his feminine side by wearing dresses for some snaps drew criticism from U.S. right-wing commentators Candace Owens and Ben Shapiro and their followers.

On U.K. TV show "Lorraine" on Tuesday, Anne leapt to her son's defence - explaining that she has always encouraged him to play "dress-up."

"I think maybe I had something to do with it because I was always a big fan of doing fancy dress with them when they were smaller, which (Harry's sister) Gemma always hated but Harry always embraced," she said. "But who doesn't love playing dress-up?"

The pop star's mum, who has been raising money for the charity Parkinson's UK, went on to say that she hopes to see Harry this Christmas, Covid-19 restrictions allowing.

"Who knows what will happen but I am just keeping my fingers crossed," she added. "It will be a very different Christmas if I don't get to see them. They are both vegetarian now, so I am the only one that eats the turkey!"

Harry's genderfluid sense of style has gone down better elsewhere, as bosses at online fashion shopping platform Lyst put him at the top of their 2020 Power Dressers list after crunching search, views, and sales metrics from their customers.

The "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker beats Beyonce into second place, with BTS rapper RM in third position.