 
 

John Cleese Unapologetic Amid Backlash for Supporting J.K. Rowling Over Transphobia Allegations

John Cleese Unapologetic Amid Backlash for Supporting J.K. Rowling Over Transphobia Allegations
WENN
Celebrity

The Monty Python star is unfazed by the online outrage he received for coming to the 'Harry Potter' author's defense over her controversial 'sex isn't real' comments.

  • Nov 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Comedy legend John Cleese has come under fire for making transphobic remarks online after he was quizzed about showing support to J.K. Rowling following her recent gender identity controversy.

The Monty Python star was among a group of noted writers who signed a letter of support for Rowling earlier this year (20), after she faced a backlash for questioning the notion that "sex isn't real" and raised concerns about changes to gender identity laws - infuriating transgender activists and many of the stars of the "Harry Potter" movies, which are based on her boy wizard books.

On Sunday (22Nov20), Cleese was challenged over his decision by a series of Twitter users, prompting him to double down on his backing of Rowling, and spar with angry followers.

After one person asked why he couldn't "just let people be who they want to be," Cleese responded, "Deep down, I want to be a Cambodian police woman. Is that allowed, or am I being unrealistic?"

  See also...

When another wondered if he could just agree that Rowling made "some rather indelicate statements regarding those people who identify differently," he continued to mock, writing, "That depends who I identify with today..."

Cleese then confessed he's just "not that interested in trans folks," adding, "I just hope they're happy and that people treat them kindly."

However, instead of leaving it there, he went on to admit his "understanding is superficial" before stating, "When a woman who was once a man is competing against women who have always been women, I think she has an advantage, because she inherited a man's body, which is usually bigger and stronger than a woman's."

"Does that prove phobia?" Cleese posed to his critics.

You can share this post!

Ricky Schroder Faces Backlash for Donating $150K to Get Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Out of Jail

R. Kelly 'Suffering' Mental Health Issues in Prison Due to Covid-19 Pandemic

Related Posts
John Cleese Pokes Fun at Surgery to Remove Cancerous Tumor From Leg

John Cleese Pokes Fun at Surgery to Remove Cancerous Tumor From Leg

John Cleese Gets Mixed Reactions for Remark About Americans Buying Guns Amid COVID-19 Crisis

John Cleese Gets Mixed Reactions for Remark About Americans Buying Guns Amid COVID-19 Crisis

John Cleese Leads Tribute to Monty Python Collaborator Neil Innes

John Cleese Leads Tribute to Monty Python Collaborator Neil Innes

Most Read
Halle Berry Reveals She Had First Orgasm During Masturbation at 11
Celebrity

Halle Berry Reveals She Had First Orgasm During Masturbation at 11

'Euphoria' Star Lukas Gage Wittily Claps Back at Director Insulting His Apartment

'Euphoria' Star Lukas Gage Wittily Claps Back at Director Insulting His Apartment

Adam Lambert to Deliver Thanksgiving Meals to Families in Need

Adam Lambert to Deliver Thanksgiving Meals to Families in Need

Quavo Shuts Down 'Crazy' Rumors Accusing Him of Cheating on Saweetie With Reginae Carter

Quavo Shuts Down 'Crazy' Rumors Accusing Him of Cheating on Saweetie With Reginae Carter

Broselianda Hernandez Boudet Remembered by Singer Liuba Maria Hevia Following Tragic Death

Broselianda Hernandez Boudet Remembered by Singer Liuba Maria Hevia Following Tragic Death

Adam Lambert Spotted in PDA-Filled Beach Date With New Guy After Javi Costa Polo Split

Adam Lambert Spotted in PDA-Filled Beach Date With New Guy After Javi Costa Polo Split

Summer Walker Threatens Paparazzi After Baby Bump Pics Surface

Summer Walker Threatens Paparazzi After Baby Bump Pics Surface

Mo'Nique Demands That Tyler Perry Tells the Truth and Publicly Apologize to Her

Mo'Nique Demands That Tyler Perry Tells the Truth and Publicly Apologize to Her

Halsey Shocked to Find Her Poetry Book on New York Times Bestseller List

Halsey Shocked to Find Her Poetry Book on New York Times Bestseller List

Max Ehrich Wants Demi Lovato to Stop Exploiting Their Split After Her People's Choice Awards Jokes

Max Ehrich Wants Demi Lovato to Stop Exploiting Their Split After Her People's Choice Awards Jokes

Donald Trump Jr. in Quarantine After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Donald Trump Jr. in Quarantine After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Rihanna Shows Off Brand New Mullet Hair During Rare Night Out

Rihanna Shows Off Brand New Mullet Hair During Rare Night Out

Ben Affleck's GF Ana De Armas Sparks Engagement Rumors With New Ring on That Finger

Ben Affleck's GF Ana De Armas Sparks Engagement Rumors With New Ring on That Finger