Pregnant Hilary Duff Forced to Enter Quarantine After Being Exposed to Covid-19

The 'Lizzie McGuire' actress who is currently expecting another child with husband Matthew Koma is self-isolating from her family and friends due to coronavirus scares.

  • Nov 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Pregnant singer/actress Hilary Duff has been forced into quarantine after being exposed to Covid-19.

The "Lizzie McGuire" star tells fans on Instagram she's currently in isolation from friends and family after possibly coming into contact with someone who has coronavirus.

"Exposed to COVID. Quarantine day 2. FML (f**k my life)," she captioned a photo of herself looking annoyed.

In a separate post, Hilary shared a selfie of herself in bed with Cazzie David's new book, "No One Asked for This: Essays", and wrote, "Just me and Cazzie. Cazzie and I."

The "Younger" actress announced in October (20) that she's expecting her third child, captioning a video also featuring husband Matthew Koma, "We are growing!!! Mostly me..."

The couple also shares two-year-old daughter Banks while Hilary is also mum to eight-year-old son Luca from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.

The actress recently talked about motherhood in an essay. "Most of my parenting stress comes from the pressure I put on myself," she explained. "If I'm shooting and I don't see my kids for two days because of that, or if I'm having early call times and working late, or I miss bedtime - it's crazy how that guilt can stay with you all day and keep you up through the nights."

Following her latest pregnancy announcement, Duff's fans and famous friends were quick to offer their well wishes, with new mum Lea Michele commenting, "Yes!!!! Congratulations!!" and Busy Philipps adding, "Woo!!! Congratulations mama!"

And actress Lindsay Price was thrilled to finally be able to celebrate the news publicly, "Yay!!!!! And whew. I'm so happy i don't have to hold that secret anymore (sic)."

