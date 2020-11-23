Ke$ha, Sting, Katy Perry, Hugh Jackman and More Tapped for Virtual Meditate Event

Instagram/WENN Celebrity

Ke$ha and Sting are scheduled to deliver musical performances while Katy will be interviewed by Hugh Jackman for the upcoming Transcendental Meditation initiative Meditate America.

AceShowbiz - Ke$ha, Sting, and Katy Perry are set to star in the forthcoming virtual benefit show for Transcendental Meditation initiative Meditate America.

Taking place on 3 December (20) at 7 pm ET, the benefit is hosted by The David Lynch Foundation, created by the "Twin Peaks" creator to promote the healthful benefits of meditating.

It will raise money to bring free Transcendental Meditation training to adults and kids, including healthcare workers on the Covid-19 front lines, veterans with PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder) and depression, and families at risk.

Kesha, Sting, Graham Nash, and Elvis Costello will perform during the show, which will also see Katy Perry being interviewed by actor Hugh Jackman about her meditation practice and motherhood

The event is co-hosted by ABC's George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts, and ABC Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

Tickets for the show are free and available here: MeditateAmerica.org.

Ke$ha previously talked about tapping into her spiritual side during lockdown. "I'm slowly sorting through my life in boxes. I have so much random s**t," she told Rolling Stone. "I'm also just walking around writing parts of songs, singing, and practicing my aura readings on trees - one of the best places to start developing one’s aura visualisation skills."

"This time is weird as s**t, but we will all get through it together. Staying home and not doing a million things is so uncomfortable, but it’s what has to happen. In the meantime, try to stay healthy, safe, and sane," she continued.

In a separate occasion, she urged her fans to seek help. "There is no shame in talking about your mental health struggles, so reach out and let people know how you are really feeling," she said. "At least for me, it has been incredibly helpful."