Artist of the Week: The Kid LAROI
The former protege of the late Juice WRLD scores his top 3 album on Billboard Hot 200 after he releases a deluxe version of his first commercial mixtape.

  • Nov 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Juice WRLD would be so proud. His rap protege The Kid LAROI broke into Billboard Hot 200 with his debut commercial mixtape "F*ck Love". The album gained new steam following the release of the deluxe edition which added seven new tracks.

The original version featured a collaboration with the late Juice WRLD while the re-release was powered by additional guests like NBA YoungBoy, Marshmello, and Machine Gun Kelly. It made a huge leap from No. 81 to No. 3 on the U.S. albums chart.

He explained the album title in an interview, "I'm 16 - I'm young as f**k. And I think most teens start going through their girl problems and get their first crush. My experience went a bit south so that's how I was feeling at the time when I was making songs at the time, so I made a project about it."

"I do believe in love. I don't believe you find it at 16 but I think I believe in it. Before I was popping and I was just living in Australia I had a girlfriend that cheated on me with like four other dudes. I was only 14 but it f**king burned and from that point on I was like 'f**k love, it doesn't exist.' "

LAROI did talk about getting sick and tired of love and the struggles that come with it in the song "So Done". But he showed a different side of relationship in the track "Always Do" as he narrated a couple who always found their way back to each other despite their differences.

Among the bonus tracks, "So Done" stood out. The Aussie-born and -raised star scored his highest-charting single in his home country as the solo song peaked at No. 7 on ARIA Singles chart. It additionally climbed up to the top 60 on Billboard Hot 100.

It's his second top 60 on Hot 100. He previously peaked at No. 52 with "Go" that featured his late mentor Juice WRLD.

