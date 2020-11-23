Joey King Dons Dinosaur Costume to Safely Hug Grandma on Her Birthday Amid Pandemic

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Kissing Booth' actress turns into a dinosaur as she's covered up from head to toe in an animal costume to help her elderly relative celebrate birthday amid pandemic.

AceShowbiz - Joey King got creative so she could safely visit her elderly grandmother and give her a hug on her birthday.

The 21-year-old actress hasn’t been able to have contact with her grandma Elaine since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March (20) but taking to Instagram, "The Kissing Booth" star shared how a dinosaur costume allowed them to safely embrace her after eight months.

"Safely hugged my grandma for the first time since March," Joey captioned a photo on her Instagram page.

In her own post, Joey's mum Jamie penned, "@joeyking figured out a way to give her grandma her first hug since March!!! @redsfarrar Happy Birthday to the matriarch of this family."

"You taught us all how to be strong, thoughtful woman," she continued, adding, "You are the best mother of the mother!!"

Joey King recently admitted to having "a really hard time" during the Covid-19 lockdown. "I was getting kind of depressed for a while," she told E! News at the People's Choice Awards. "Was actively sabotaging myself and not doing anything creative, not doing anything that made me feel good."

She eventually took up a new hobby to spend her idle times. "This sounds so stupid, but it's true, I started building dioramas," she opened up. "And I made a diorama at home and it made me feel so proud and happy. And I was like, 'Maybe I should get back on the saddle?' "