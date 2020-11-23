 
 

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa Called Out for Allegedly Copying 'Prisoner' Music Video

The steamy 'Prisoner' music video is described by pop punk band Dream Wife as an attempt of Miley and her 'Prisoner' collaborator to 'cosplay' their group.

  Nov 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa have come under fire for allegedly ripping off a music video from pop punk band Dream Wife for their new "Prisoner" visual.

In the steamy promo, they dance around and frolic on a tour bus, touching and licking one another as they pour cherry juice all over their bodies. They end up rocking out onstage at a dive bar but, according to the London-based group, the music video is a direct rip-off of their own visuals for the track "So When You Gonna..."

One of the main conceits of both videos is a point of view shot from inside a person's open mouth, framed by teeth while scenes of girl punk stars rocking out and being wild are also similar.

Dream Wife's clip premiered back in May of this year (20) and the band, made up of members Alice Go, Rakel Mjoll, and Bella Podpadec, shared several side-by-side images from both videos on their social media. The top image showed Miley and Dua whilst the bottom image showed near identical compositions from their own video.

They captioned the post, "Thought the new Miley vid looked familiar... those pearly white LA teeth needs some grit tho. rofl (rolling on floor laughing)."

On their Instagram stories, the band posted further material, including a side-by-side image of Miley holding a guitar next to bandleader Alice doing same, with a caption over it saying, "Can not stop laughing over this cosplay!!!!!"

Miley and Dua have yet to respond to the allegations.

