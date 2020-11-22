 
 

Annie Lennox Not Enjoying New Life in Los Angeles After Moving From London

The 'Walking on Broken Glass' hitmaker is struggling to adapt to her new life in the United States after moving from the United Kingdom earlier this year.

  • Nov 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Annie Lennox isn't enjoying life after relocating to Los Angeles - as wildfires, the Covid-19 pandemic, and social strife have kept her stuck inside.

The "Walking on Broken Glass" hitmaker moved to L.A. from London earlier this year (20) to be closer to family and as Annie wanted sun due to her and her husband Mitch Besser's struggles with seasonal affective disorder.

However, the move hasn't exactly gone to plan as she has had to spend weeks indoors due to wildfires, has seen streets boarded up during America's contentious presidential election, and friends suffer from Covid-19.

"We lived for two weeks with toxic air," she tells Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper. "You couldn't open the doors or windows. If you had air-conditioning, you were grateful for that, because it kept the heat out of the house. But you just felt so dysphoric, like it was the end of days."

Another shock was the turmoil she found in the run-up to the U.S. presidential election - as shops closed their doors due to feared unrest.

"If I drive eight minutes down the road on to Sunset Strip, it's Orwellian. All the buildings, more or less, are boarded up because of the election. There's a sense of a potential for civil war, for vigilantism," she explains.

The Covid-19 pandemic has also restricted her activities, as the 65-year-old is taking no risks after pals came down with the disease.

"I have a couple of friends who are experiencing Long Covid, right from back in the day, and they are struggling," she adds. "They are both not old people, they're far younger than me. So I just think: you can't take risks. For someone of 65-plus, you can't afford to be exposed to it."

