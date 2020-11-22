 
 

Elton John Plans to Send Rod Stewart Christmas Card to End Their Feud

Elton John Plans to Send Rod Stewart Christmas Card to End Their Feud
Instagram
Celebrity

Despite Stewart's claims to the contrary, the 'Rocket Man' hitmaker is keen to put an end to their beef and send Stewart a holiday card as an olive branch.

  • Nov 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Elton John wants to put an end to his feud with Rod Stewart by giving him the "biggest hug."

The pair have been at odds since Rod criticised Elton's big farewell tour announcement in 2018 and the Sailing rocker revealed his former pal had snubbed an invitation for a family soccer game at his house earlier this year (20).

However, according to British newspaper The Sun, the "Rocket Man" singer, 73, is now ready to bury the hatchet and send his former pal a Christmas card - and that he'll make up with his fellow rock veteran the next time they see each other.

  See also...

"Rod and I have always had this kind of rivalry but it's always been very friendly and funny and I love him to death," he tells the publication. "If I saw him in the street I'd give him the biggest hug. There's no point in carrying on vendettas. Life's too short."

The thawing of relations comes after Elton hit back at Rod, 75, in a new chapter of his memoir, "ME" - in which he addressed the allegation his mammoth farewell tour was just a money-making exercise.

"I certainly didn't feel like I needed a lecture on the feral spirit of rock and roll from someone who'd spent most of the last decade crooning his way through the Great American Songbook and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," he wrote.

"What's more, I thought he had a f**king cheek, complaining about me promoting a tour while he was sat on a TV show promoting his own tour. Perhaps it is inevitable that a relationship based on friendly rivalry and one-upmanship would sour eventually."

You can share this post!

Annie Lennox Not Enjoying New Life in Los Angeles After Moving From London
Related Posts
Elton John Feels Honored to Get His Very Own Barbie Doll

Elton John Feels Honored to Get His Very Own Barbie Doll

Elton John Fires Back at Rod Stewart for Criticizing His Tour and Retirement

Elton John Fires Back at Rod Stewart for Criticizing His Tour and Retirement

Elton John and Ex-Wife Working to Settle Legal Feud Out of Court

Elton John and Ex-Wife Working to Settle Legal Feud Out of Court

Elton John Criticizes Modern Pop Music: They Are Not Real Songs

Elton John Criticizes Modern Pop Music: They Are Not Real Songs

Most Read
Halle Berry Reveals She Had First Orgasm During Masturbation at 11
Celebrity

Halle Berry Reveals She Had First Orgasm During Masturbation at 11

Boosie Badazz Reportedly Having Complications on Gunshot Wound Due to Diabetes

Boosie Badazz Reportedly Having Complications on Gunshot Wound Due to Diabetes

Demi Lovato Debuts Edgy New Look With Half-Shaved Pixie Cut

Demi Lovato Debuts Edgy New Look With Half-Shaved Pixie Cut

Emma Watson and Beau Leo Robinton Spotted on Rare Public Date

Emma Watson and Beau Leo Robinton Spotted on Rare Public Date

'Euphoria' Star Lukas Gage Wittily Claps Back at Director Insulting His Apartment

'Euphoria' Star Lukas Gage Wittily Claps Back at Director Insulting His Apartment

Jay-Z Faces Off Wife Beyonce in Fitness Business With New Investment

Jay-Z Faces Off Wife Beyonce in Fitness Business With New Investment

James Charles Backs Charli D'Amelio Amid Chef Video Backlash: This Is Not Sitting Right With Me

James Charles Backs Charli D'Amelio Amid Chef Video Backlash: This Is Not Sitting Right With Me

Travis Scotts Leaves Flirty Comment on Kylie Jenner's New Thirst Trap

Travis Scotts Leaves Flirty Comment on Kylie Jenner's New Thirst Trap

Pope Francis' Instagram Account Under Investigation for Liking Model's Racy Photo

Pope Francis' Instagram Account Under Investigation for Liking Model's Racy Photo

Adam Lambert to Deliver Thanksgiving Meals to Families in Need

Adam Lambert to Deliver Thanksgiving Meals to Families in Need

Broselianda Hernandez Believed to Have Drowned Before Being Found Dead in Miami Beach

Broselianda Hernandez Believed to Have Drowned Before Being Found Dead in Miami Beach

Bobby Brown's Son Pays Tribute to Late Brother Bobby Brown Jr.

Bobby Brown's Son Pays Tribute to Late Brother Bobby Brown Jr.

Adam Lambert Spotted in PDA-Filled Beach Date With New Guy After Javi Costa Polo Split

Adam Lambert Spotted in PDA-Filled Beach Date With New Guy After Javi Costa Polo Split