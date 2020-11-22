Sophie Turner Debuts New Tattoo in Honor of Baby Willa

WENN Celebrity

The former 'Game of Thrones' actress pays tribute to her first child by having the baby's initial tattooed on one of her wrists, several months after giving birth.

Nov 22, 2020

AceShowbiz - Sophie Turner has showed off her new tattoo tribute to daughter Willa.

The "Game of Thrones" star, 24, took to her Instagram Stories to debut the new inking, which includes her three-month-old daughter Willa's initial on her left wrist.

In the shot, Turner wears several gold necklaces and a black T-shirt that reads 'Get Your Emotions In Motion.' Her new body art is underneath her tattoo of the letter 'J', which fans believe she previously got as a homage to husband Joe Jonas.

Sophie Turner gets her daughter's name tatooed on her wrist

The "Sucker" singer and his actress wife, welcomed their first child into the world in July (20). Joe and Sophie, who wed last year, never publicly acknowledged they were expecting their first child, but the Brit revealed her small bump for the first time as she stepped out in Los Angeles in May.

In a 2017 interview, Sophie Turner explained why it's easier to date someone working in the same industry, "You realize that you're not going to see each other all the time. And you don't feel like a jerk when you're like, 'My publicist says I can't do this…' "

In a newer interview earlier this year, she talked about marriage life with the Jonas Brothers member. "I feel as though the only thing that's changed for me is having this incredible sense of security," she said. "Just the word 'husband' and the word 'wife' - they solidify the relationship. I love being married. I think it's wonderful."

"I'm sure we'll have our hiccups, but right now the security and the safety are everything," she added.