Mulatto Denies Stealing Wigs From Small Business 2 Years Ago

The 'In n Out' femcee has taken to her Twitter account to personally hit back at the accuser, who goes by the name Deborah Lianii, who says she gets blocked by the rapper for asking her about their deal.

AceShowbiz - Mulatto has reacted to claims that she stole wigs from a stylist two years ago. On Friday, November 20, the "In n Out" femcee took to her Twitter account to personally hit back at the accuser, who goes by the name Deborah Lianii on the blue bird app.

"Mulato legit stole my hair 2 years ago and I've just been pim watching her blow up lol now she's blocked us what a loser had the nerve to say that was 2 years ago like money's changed in 2 years," Deborah tweeted. "Get the f**k outa here silly b***h."

She also attached her receipts including a message from when Mulatto reached out to her back in 2018, saying that she's interested in "22 or 24" blonde full lace" and promised to tag her company "in my pics/videos with the hair." Deborah then messaged her, "Hey hun what happened to the hair we didn't get a post or a tag."

As her DM was ignored, she sent another one which read, "you took the hair didn't promote it and if it's a thing that you didn't like it then you should've returned it to do that to a black business that has spent a lot of money on hair for you is a big shame." She continued, "And now you've gotten bigger I doubt you'll care you could have paid for the hair if you wasn't going to promote it."

This time, Deborah earned a response though it wasn't something she would like to hear. "Girl that was 2 years ago," Mulatto simply replied.

In response to the accusations, Mulatto defended herself by tweeting, "2yrs later Im getting 10k a post &STILL woulda tagged/reimbursed u if u approached me different boo..my last hairstylist stole all my wigs when we parted ways &Im still resolving issues today bcus of it." Accusing Deborah of clout chasing, she added, "waiting 2yrs for me to 'blowup' sounds opportunistic its giving clout chaser."

In a separate post, she tweeted, "what y'all fail to realize is I have no problem buying a whole different wig on my own and tagging that girl as if it was hers but u not gone talk to me crazy without knowing the facts first & still expect to get what u wanted.. 2YRS LATER."

Fans gave mixed reactions to the matter. Some defended the femcee with one saying, "we all know what happened for the most part. But at the end of the day, don't wait for me to blow up and come at me about sum s**t you could've addressed years ago when it happened." Echoing the sentiment, someone added, "She had 2 whole years to reach out but she waited until you were big to come at you sideways and try and be messy. Doesn't sit right with me."

However, someone else was convinced that Mulatto was "in the wrong," adding, "you failed to do your end of the deal . The timeline don't matter." Another user also wrote, "I mean it did happen last year, and she did dm you before going public. You didn't fulfill your part of the deal. What else did you want her to do?"