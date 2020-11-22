 
 

Chris Sullivan Assisted in Wife's Delivery of Their First Child

The 'This Is Us' actor recalls the 'incredible experience' when doctor let him help deliver his first child as his wife went into labor earlier this year.

AceShowbiz - "This Is Us" star Chris Sullivan is still in awe of his wife after he got to "deliver" the couple's first child in July (20).

The actor and musician was thrilled he was able to join his spouse, Rachel, in the delivery room for the birth of their little boy, Bear Maxwell, because the coronavirus pandemic meant many dads-to-be were unable to be present for their special arrivals.

"(I'm) very lucky to have been allowed into the hospital and into the delivery room," Chris tells U.S. talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan". "We hit a nice window (of low COVID-19 infections) and were able to go (to the hospital) together."

But he had no idea how special Bear's entry into the world would prove to be.

"I'm standing next to Rachel, holding her hand," he explains. "We're getting ready to go through the process of pushing (the baby), and the doctor says, 'Why don't you come over here?' I was front and centre and the doctor let me deliver Bear. That means she said, 'Put one hand here, put the other hand here, don't move.' "

"It was astounding," he raves. "I'm just in awe of my wife, it was just an incredible experience."

And Bear is already following in dad's footsteps - because he's notched up the tallest height for babies of his age on percentile development charts.

"He is a tall baby," laughs Chris, who stands tall at six feet, four inches (1.93 metres). "He's taking after his father. He's 100 percentile in 'height.' "

