Gordon Ramsay Donated $50K Before 'MasterChef Junior' Star Died of Cancer

WENN/FOX Celebrity

The 'MasterChef' judge has reportedly made a $50,000 donation to the late Ben Watkins amid his struggle with cancer to help the young chef with his medical treatment.

Nov 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - TV chef Gordon Ramsay reportedly donated $50,000 (£37,646) to "MasterChef Junior" contestant Ben Watkins amid his cancer battle.

Watkins, who competed on the U.S. reality competition back in 2018, lost his battle with cancer on Monday (16Nov20). His death comes just three years after he lost both his parents in a murder/suicide.

Following the devastating news, Ramsay paid tribute in a sweet social media post and, according to TMZ, the notoriously fiery cook showed his softer side during the 14 year old's health struggles.

Sources tell the outlet Ramsay pledged the money to help Watkins, who was diagnosed with Angiomatoid Fibrous Histiocytoma aged 13, seek out the best treatment possible. Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page to support his family currently sits at over $200,000 (£150,592).

The Brit - a chef on the U.S. TV show - shared a picture of Watkins from "MasterChef Junior" on his Instagram page and wrote, "We lost a Master of the @masterchefjunior kitchen today. Ben you were an incredibly talented home cook and even stronger young man."

"Your young life had so many tough turns but you always persevered. I adored our time cooking and laughing together on set. Heartbroken today losing my little mate, sending all my love to Ben Watkins’ family with this terrible loss Gx."

Meanwhile, the show posted a statement, "Ben overcame so much in his life with a remarkably positive attitude. He was a tremendous role model for chefs of all ages and will be dearly missed by everyone at EndemolShine North America and FOX Entertainment."