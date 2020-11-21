'Stranger Things' Adds 'Nightmare on Elm Street' Star Robert Englund for Season 4

Instagram TV

The actor well known for playing the onscreen serial killer Freddy Krueger has been tapped to join the cast ensemble of the Netflix hit series for the upcoming installment.

Nov 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Stranger Things" producers are stepping up the horror factor on the hit show by casting "A Nightmare on Elm Street" star Robert Englund in the upcoming fourth season.

The horror icon, famed for bringing Freddy Krueger to life onscreen, will play Victor Creel, a psychiatric patient imprisoned for a gruesome murder in the 1950s.

He joins "Harry Potter" actor Jamie Campbell Bower, "Booksmart" 's Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn from "Catherine the Great" as newcomers for season four, which is currently in production following a delay due to the coronavirus shutdown.

Others added to the cast are "Game of Thrones" actor Tom Wlaschiha, "Bosch" 's Mason Dye, Sherman Augustus from "Into the Badlands", and Nikola Djuricko from "Genius".

"Stranger Things", created and executive produced by The Duffer Brothers, stars David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, and Finn Wolfhard. A premiere date for the new season has yet to be announced.

"Stranger Things" is not the only project scrambling to adjust their production amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Others include movies "The Batman" as well as TV shows like "Riverdale", "Batwoman", "DC's Legends of Tomorrow", "Supergirl", and "Chicago Med".

Film and TV industries have been struggling to adapt to post-coronavirus world since lockdown was first imposed earlier this year. Many projects were either pushed back or called off as the industry was brought to a standstill due to the worldwide pandemic.

Broadway is dealing with the same issues. There were 24 shows open and running on Broadway before the shutdown. Five more were in previews and three - "Frozen", "Hangmen", and "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" - have already announced they will not return.