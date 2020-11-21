 
 

Sia Furious as She's Criticized for Not Casting Autistic Star to Play Lead in Her Autism Movie

Sia Furious as She's Criticized for Not Casting Autistic Star to Play Lead in Her Autism Movie
Instagram
Movie

The 'Chandelier' hitmaker drops F bomb as she's 'bummed' by the criticisms, claiming people were quick to jump to conclusions without even watching the film.

  • Nov 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Sia has hit back at critics who have slammed her for not casting an autistic actress as a lead character with the condition in her new movie, "Music".

The trailer for her directorial debut dropped on Thursday (19Nov20), with her protege, dancer Maddie Ziegler, 18, taking the main role as a teenager with special needs, with Kate Hudson and Leslie Odom Jr. also joining the cast.

Sia's casting decisions drew criticism from disability activists and autistic creatives - but the star hit back by claiming she had cast "neuroatypical" actors in the film and had done her research.

"I cast thirteen neuroatypical people, three trans folk, and not as f**king prostitutes or drug addicts but as doctors, nurses and singers. F**king sad nobody's even seen the dang movie. My heart has always been in the right place," she tweeted. When asked, "Did you do any research or consult the community at all? It's very condescending to say it would be cruel to consult a disabled actor," she responded, "Duh. I spent three f**king years researching, I think that's why I'm so f**king bummed."

  See also...

The musician later tweeted, "Grrrrrrrrrr. F**kity f**k why don't you watch my film before you judge it? FURY."

Sara Gibbs, a British comedy writer with autism, a developmental condition that leads to anxiety in social situations, difficulty in communication, and atypical behaviour, explained why she was worried about the film on the social media site.

"Every time a non-autistic person makes a project about us for art, it sets us back in numerous ways," she wrote. "The first is obvious - that it inevitably, no matter how hard it tries, mistranslates the experience of being autistic. This is harmful to us because it puts disinformation out into the world."

She, like other social media users, also criticised the "Chandelier" hitmaker for taking on a project that would block autistic creatives from realising theirs, and for working with Autism Speaks, a U.S. charity many people with the disorder reject as harmful.

You can share this post!

Hugh Grant Finds Fatherhood Exhausting, Signs Up for TV Role to Take a Break From His Kids

Mahershala Ali Refused to Do Sex Scene With Taraji P. Henson Due to Religious Belief
Most Read
Zac Efron's 'Gold' Faces Production Setback as Adelaide Went Into Lockdown Over COVID-19
Movie

Zac Efron's 'Gold' Faces Production Setback as Adelaide Went Into Lockdown Over COVID-19

New Trailer for Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Is Dramatic Take on Pivotal Moments

New Trailer for Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Is Dramatic Take on Pivotal Moments

Taylor Lautner's Fans in Uproar as He's Not Returning for 'Sharkboy' Spin-Off 'We Can Be Heroes'

Taylor Lautner's Fans in Uproar as He's Not Returning for 'Sharkboy' Spin-Off 'We Can Be Heroes'

Dwayne Johnson Tackles Getting Stuck in Porsche Taycan During 'Red Notice' Shoot With Humor

Dwayne Johnson Tackles Getting Stuck in Porsche Taycan During 'Red Notice' Shoot With Humor

'Wonder Woman 1984' Gets Christmas Day Release on HBO Max and Select Theaters

'Wonder Woman 1984' Gets Christmas Day Release on HBO Max and Select Theaters

Zack Snyder Claims His 'Justice League' Cut Includes Over Two Hours of Unseen Footage

Zack Snyder Claims His 'Justice League' Cut Includes Over Two Hours of Unseen Footage

Angelina Jolie to Direct True-Story Movie 'Unreasonable Behavior'

Angelina Jolie to Direct True-Story Movie 'Unreasonable Behavior'

Lady GaGa In Negotiations to Join Brad Pitt in 'Bullet Train'

Lady GaGa In Negotiations to Join Brad Pitt in 'Bullet Train'

Sarah Paulson Draws Inspiration From Piper Laurie's 'Carrie' Role for 'Run'

Sarah Paulson Draws Inspiration From Piper Laurie's 'Carrie' Role for 'Run'

Mahershala Ali Refused to Do Sex Scene With Taraji P. Henson Due to Religious Belief

Mahershala Ali Refused to Do Sex Scene With Taraji P. Henson Due to Religious Belief

Sia Furious as She's Criticized for Not Casting Autistic Star to Play Lead in Her Autism Movie

Sia Furious as She's Criticized for Not Casting Autistic Star to Play Lead in Her Autism Movie