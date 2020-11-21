 
 

Halsey Shocked to Find Her Poetry Book on New York Times Bestseller List

The 'Without Me' singer is stunned as she discovers her newly-released book 'I Would Leave Me If I Could: A Collection of Poetry' among the New York Times bestselling list.

  • Nov 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Halsey told fans she's "in shock" after her debut poetry book featured on the New York Times bestselling author list.

The tome - "I Would Leave Me If I Could: A Collection of Poetry" - came out on 10 November (20), and was number two on the Hardcover Fiction countdown as WENN went to press.

Reacting to the news, Halsey, real name Ashley Frangipane, shared a childhood snap of herself, alongside the caption, "I woke up to discover that I am a New York Times Best Selling Author. I am kind of in shock. Accolades are sometimes based on weird algorithms and viral hits and luck. But sometimes they are based on a true human connection to the art."

"The tiny girl who learned all her life lessons in novels, propped up on her elbows with a flashlight at night, thanks you. The teenager distracted through all her high school classes, writing short stories about great loves and world adventures, thanks you. The 20 year old huddled over her phone in her notes app, crying silently through a moment of weakness on the 200th airplane that year, thanks you. 26 year old me who has often seen my art populate because of a pretty outfit or a dating rumour, thanks you."

The poetry book sees Halsey reflect on her family relationships, sexuality and battle with bipolar disorder.

She concluded her lengthy post by writing, "This is faceless. I am not sexy, or loud, or charismatic for this art. I am sad, and frustrated with myself, and trying to decide which memories scald me the least to touch. Or perhaps which ones do the most. This is for you to find yourself in." Her lengthy tribute concluded, "I hope in your loneliness or sorrow you find a mirror in here. I hope you find a loving embrace. And if you don't, I hope you at least think the cover looks pretty cool. Love always, Ash."

Halsey Reveals the 'Painful Process' Before She Changed Her Name

Halsey Granted Restraining Order Against Guitar-Smashing Stalker

Halsey Unveils Spooky 'Manic' and 'Corpse Bride'-Inspired Transformations Ahead of Halloween

Halsey Shaves Her Head Because She Misses Being Bald - See Her New Look!

