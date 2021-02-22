Kate Hudson Understands Criticisms Over Her Autism Movie but Insists Lots of Love Was Put Into Film

IMAX Movie

The 'Deepwater Horizon' actress insists there was no negative intention behind the Sia-directed movie although she understands why some people feel apprehensive.

AceShowbiz - Kate Hudson has acknowledged the backlash surrounding the portrayal of autism in her new film "Music", insisting it's "an important conversation to have."

"Music", singer Sia's directorial debut, features the "Almost Famous" star as a recently-sober drug dealer who is suddenly made the guardian of her younger sister, a non-verbal special needs teen, played by dancer/actress Maddie Ziegler, who is not on the autism spectrum.

However, the movie has offended so many in the community and has even prompted calls for Hollywood Foreign Press Association bosses to pull the project's two Golden Globe nominations.

Hudson insists there was no intention to offend with the project, but she can understand why people are so outraged.

"I think when people see the film, that they will see the amount of love and sensitivity that was put into it," she told U.S. talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. "But it is an important conversation to have, not just about this movie, but as a whole - about representation."

"For me, when I hear that there's anybody that feels left out I feel terrible," she continued. "It's an ongoing and important dialogue to be had, about neurotypical actors portraying neurodivergent characters. It is an important one to have with people with experts and who know how to engage in the conversation. I encourage it, truly. I think that it's important to say that we are listening."

And despite the negative reactions to "Music", Hudson is still "really excited" about her Golden Globe nod for Best Musical/Comedy Actress, adding, "I really wasn't expecting it at all. It was very exciting."

"Music" is also up for Best Musical/Comedy Picture at the upcoming ceremony.

Sia recently apologised following criticism of one scene, in which an autistic character is restrained, promising to attach a warning to the movie stating the film "in no way condones or recommends the use of restraint on autistic people."