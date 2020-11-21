 
 

Jensen Ackles Has Same Reaction as Fans After Reading Shocking 'Supernatural' Ending

Jensen Ackles Has Same Reaction as Fans After Reading Shocking 'Supernatural' Ending
The CW
TV

The 'Days of Our Lives' actor understands why people were outraged by the shocking ending of his 'Supernatural' character as he also struggled with it.

  • Nov 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jensen Ackles "struggled" with the ending of his hit show "Supernatural" when he first read it, so understands where disgruntled viewers are coming from.

The U.S. TV programme came to an end after 15 seasons on Thursday night (19Nov20), [SPOILER ALERT!] with Jensen's character Dean dying as he got impaled on a piece of steel while fighting a group of vampires.

During a chat with Entertainment Weekly, Jensen revealed he and co-star Jared Padalecki, who stars as Dean's brother Sam in the show, learned of their characters' fate when they visited the writers room ahead of starting production on season 15.

"Yeah, so, during the hiatus between season 14 and 15, Jared and I went out to LA and sat down in the writers room, which I think is the first time we've ever done that," he said. "It wasn't like a brainstorming session. It was like, this is what we have, take it or leave it. And I just walked out of there kind of uneasy. I don't know if it was just the fact that I just heard the ending of a show that had been going for 15 years and I'm just too close to it to really accept a finality to it."

"It certainly wasn't settling in as easy as I kind of hoped. I struggled with it."

  See also...

But a conversation with series creator Eric Kripke helped Jensen come to terms with the ending.

"He just kind of put things in a perspective that really helped me kind of identify why I was having trouble with it," he mused. "But also why it was a really great idea for an ending. And so from then on, I was kind of all in."

The ending caused huge shockwaves from viewers on social media, many of whom expressed their outrage after a character who had survived so much in the 15 seasons was killed in the final episode.

"The writers are going to HELL for this! #Supernatural," one person wrote, while another added, "jensen was so right for hating this episode we should've listened #supernatural."

A third commented, "idk wtf is going on in supernatural rn but it rlly shouldve ended at season 5 (sic)."

You can share this post!

DaBaby Debuts Tribute EP Following Brother's Suicide

'Tiger King' Star Jeff Lowe Slapped With Lawsuit by U.S. Justice Department
Related Posts
'Supernatural': Fans Are in Outrage Following 'Ridiculous' Finale

'Supernatural': Fans Are in Outrage Following 'Ridiculous' Finale

Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki Share Emotional Posts on Final Day of Filming 'Supernatural'

Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki Share Emotional Posts on Final Day of Filming 'Supernatural'

'Supernatural' Stars Celebrate Final Season With Matching Forearm Tattoo

'Supernatural' Stars Celebrate Final Season With Matching Forearm Tattoo

'Supernatural' Stars Tease 'Big Grand Finale' as Series Will End After Season 15

'Supernatural' Stars Tease 'Big Grand Finale' as Series Will End After Season 15

Most Read
Conan O'Brien Quits TBS Late-Night Show, Brings His Talent to HBO Max
TV

Conan O'Brien Quits TBS Late-Night Show, Brings His Talent to HBO Max

Melissa McCarthy Feels Lucky 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Made Her Family Move to Australia

Melissa McCarthy Feels Lucky 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Made Her Family Move to Australia

Cate Blanchett's TV Drama 'Stateless' Leads Nominations at 2020 AACTA Awards

Cate Blanchett's TV Drama 'Stateless' Leads Nominations at 2020 AACTA Awards

'The Voice' Recap: Knockout Rounds Begin, Gwen Stefani Makes a Steal

'The Voice' Recap: Knockout Rounds Begin, Gwen Stefani Makes a Steal

'The Bachelorette' Recap: Tayshia Adams Gives Group Date Rose to an Unexpected Man

'The Bachelorette' Recap: Tayshia Adams Gives Group Date Rose to an Unexpected Man

'Lovecraft Country' and 'Palm Springs' Top Nominations at Critics' Choice Super Awards

'Lovecraft Country' and 'Palm Springs' Top Nominations at Critics' Choice Super Awards

Emma Corrin on Backlash Over Princess Diana Portrayal on 'The Crown': It's Fiction

Emma Corrin on Backlash Over Princess Diana Portrayal on 'The Crown': It's Fiction

Will Smith Makes Peace With Janet Hubert During 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reunion Special

Will Smith Makes Peace With Janet Hubert During 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reunion Special

'Masked Singer' Recap: Serpent and Whatchamacallit Sent Home in Double Elimination

'Masked Singer' Recap: Serpent and Whatchamacallit Sent Home in Double Elimination

'Supernatural': Fans Are in Outrage Following 'Ridiculous' Finale

'Supernatural': Fans Are in Outrage Following 'Ridiculous' Finale

'RHSLC': Meredith Marks Separates From Husband of More Than 2 Decades

'RHSLC': Meredith Marks Separates From Husband of More Than 2 Decades

Tina Fey Tapped as Host for Broadway Fundraiser TV Special

Tina Fey Tapped as Host for Broadway Fundraiser TV Special

Jensen Ackles Has Same Reaction as Fans After Reading Shocking 'Supernatural' Ending

Jensen Ackles Has Same Reaction as Fans After Reading Shocking 'Supernatural' Ending