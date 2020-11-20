Lady GaGa In Negotiations to Join Brad Pitt in 'Bullet Train'

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Movie

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa is reportedly in talks to star in a new movie project. Following the huge success of "A Star Is Born", in which she stars opposiet Bradley Cooper, a new report suggests that the "Chromatica" star is eyeing a role in an action thriller "Bullet Train" which also stars Brad Pitt.

The report claimed that she's still in talks for the acting gig. According to sources, no deal has been made since negotiations are still in early stages. While her role is currently unknown, it will definitely serve as a brand new experience for the Golden Globe winner whose credits include "American Horror Story: Hotel".

"Bullet Train" is a movie that will be based on Kotaro Isaka's book titled "Maria Beetle". It follows five assassins who find themselves on a train under mysterious circumstances.

GaGa previously revealed that she has been in love with acting. "I couldn't make it as an actress, I was bad at auditioning," the "Bad Romance" hitmaker shared at the "A Star Is Born" premiere in 2018. "I never got a job."

Of working alongside Bradley in the movie, GaGa said, "The most challenging part of this process for me was being as vulnerable as the character needed...but he made me feel so comfortable. She went on saying, "He challenged me in ways I've never been challenged before and I am so so grateful to him for that."

GaGa has been focused on her music career in the recent months. She released her album "Chromatica" in May, which boasts singles like "Stupid Love" and Ariana Grande collaborative song "Rain on Me". The set debuted atop Billboard 200 chart with 274,000 equivalent sales units, setting a record as the biggest week for any release by a female artist at the time. The "Born This Way" singer also planned to a concert tour this summer, though it was unfortunately postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.