 
 

Megan Thee Stallion Highlights Body Positity in New Sexy Music Video

Music

Directed by Colin Tilley, the visuals for 'Body' opens with a few of woman including the 'Savage' hitmaker, flaunting their bodies in an all black, sheer outfit.

  Nov 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion's debut album "Good News" is finally here. The raptress released the album at midnight on Thursday, November 19 alongside a new video for "Body" where she preaches about embracing all body shapes.

Directed by Colin Tilley, the visuals opens with a few of woman including Megan, flaunting their bodies in an all black, sheer outfit. As for the Hot Girl Summer, she looks stunning and sexy in a black sheer bodycon that she pairs with a hat that covers both of her eyes.

Later in the video, she trades the outfit for an equally racy one, consisting of black thong, bra, a crop-top tee and matching hat. Joined by a slew of backing dancers, she twerks their derriere while rapping, "The category is body/ Look at the way it's sitting. That ratio so out of control, that waist, that a**, them titties/ If I were me and I woulda seen myself/ I would have bought me a drink, took me home."

The striking music video also features guest appearances from Jordyn Woods, [Taraji P. Henson] and Blac Chyna among others.

In a livestream premiere as part of YouTube Originals' "RELEASED" series, Megan discussed the message she wanted to bring with the music video. "You're going to see all body shapes, a lot of strong women doing the damn thing," the "Savage" rapper said. "Just being confident and owning their bodies and their sexuality."

"Good News" marks the first full-length studio album from Megan. It features songs that she collaborated with stars including Beyonce Knowles, SZA, City Girls, Big Sean and more. It follows her previous three EPs and one mixtape.

"I feel like I had been through so much. I was just finally ready to commit to the process," she said earlier this year of the album. "When I'm by myself, that's when my creativity comes to me. The whole album was basically written in the living room, the shower, the backyard – just visualize it with me."

