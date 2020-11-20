Lori Loughlin's Husband Checks Into Prison to Begin Jail Sentence in College Admissions Scam

Instagram Celebrity

Mossimo Giannulli has reported to authorities at The Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc in California to begin his five-month prison sentence in college admissions scam.

AceShowbiz - Actress Lori Loughlin's husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, has surrendered to authorities to begin his five-month prison sentence for his role in the couple's college admissions scam.

The Mossimo founder reported to The Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc in California on Thursday (19Nov20), according to The Associated Press.

The news means both Giannulli and Loughlin will spend America's Thanksgiving holiday (26Nov20) behind bars - Loughlin is currently serving her two-month term at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, where she turned herself in to officials on 30 October.

The couple was handed the punishment in August, after pleading guilty to offering up bribes to help its two daughters get into the University of Southern California (USC).

In addition to the prison terms, "Full House" star Loughlin will spend two years on supervised release, pay a $150,000 (£114,000) fine, and complete 100 hours of community service.

Giannulli will pay an additional $250,000 (£190,000) fine and serve 250 hours of community service.

Ahead of his prison term, Mossimo Giannulli debuted a new tough-guy look. Spotted out on Monday, November 16, the fashion designer ditched his groomed hair for a clean-shaven head and sported grizzly, graying beard while out and about in Beverly Hills.

Meanwhile, his wife Lori Loughlin was reportedly "a wreck" after just a few days in prison. "Lori tried her best to be brave and look at the end result but there was nothing that could dissipate her fears," a source claimed. "It's only two months but she's dreading it. Her mind keeps telling her that something will go horribly wrong in prison or that her stay could be prolonged."