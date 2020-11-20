 
 

Melissa McCarthy Reveals Husband Has a Crush on Harry Styles

In a TV interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the 'Ghostbusters' actress says her husband of 15 years, Ben Falcone, falls 'pretty hard' for the 'Watermelon Sugar' hitmaker.

  • Nov 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Melissa Mccarthy's husband Ben Falcone has a crush on Harry Styles.

The 50-year-old "Ghostbusters" star appears in a virtual interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Thursday (19Nov20), with the actress sharing her beau's man crush.

Admitting Ben has a soft spot for the "Watermelon Sugar" star, she explains, "He really does. He's fallen pretty hard for Harry Styles. It's not a bad choice, but sometimes I'm just waiting for him to be like, 'If you could cut your hair a little shorter…' "

"As if me cutting my hair would make me a dead ringer for Harry Styles," Melissa jokes, adding, "I would just look more tragic, oh god."

  See also...

Melissa and Ben celebrated 15 years of marriage last month.

She shared throwback pictures from their younger days along with a sweet caption, "15 years ago today I married the kindest, funniest and weirdest human I’ve ever met. Grateful every single day!!!"

Ben also paid tribute to his wife on his own page. He posted an Eden-themed picture of the actress and wrote an equally heart-warming message, "Was scrolling through my phone and came across this photo. Can't remember seeing it before. Two things: A) I'm so lucky and grateful to be married to such a lovely, smart, kind and wonderful person B) why is there a skunk in the picture? Happy fifteenth Anniversary, Mooch! Here's to 500 more (I am assuming we will kinda be robots for 400 of those years)."

