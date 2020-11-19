Bobby Brown's Son Pays Tribute to Late Brother Bobby Brown Jr.

Instagram Celebrity

While the former New Edition member hasn't broken his silence on his son's passing, his other son Landon seems to confirm the family tragedy with his new Instagram post.

Nov 19, 2020

AceShowbiz - Bobby Brown's son Landon Brown has seemingly confirmed the passing of his brother Bobby Brown Jr. While his father has not released a statement addressing the family tragedy, Landon has paid tribute to his half-brother on social media.

Shortly after the sad news broke on Wednesday, November 18, the 34-year-old son of Bobby and Melika Williams took to Instagram to honor his late brother. He kept it simple, only posting a black-and-white picture of Bobby Jr. with a caption that read, "I love you forever King."

Bobby Jr. was reportedly found dead at his home in the L.A. area on Wednesday. The cause of death is not immediately known as TMZ previously reported that police were still at the house, but they believe that no foul play was involved.

Bobby Jr. was the singer/rapper's second child together with Kim Ward. The former couple, who first met circa 1980, shares another child, a daughter named La'Princia. Their on-and-off 11-year relationship ended in 1991, after two-months-pregnant Kim found out Bobby was engaged to Whitney Houston.

Bobby and Whitney had one child together, Bobbi Kristina Brown, who tragically passed away at age 22. She died on July 26, 2015 following months in coma after found unconscious in her bathtub at her residence in Roswell, Georgia in January. The coroner determined Bobbi's cause of death was drowning in the tub while she had toxic levels of cocaine and alcohol in her system.

The circumstances surrounding her death were eerily similar to her mother, who died three years earlier from an accidental overdose while in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Toxicology results revealed cocaine, diphenhydramine (Benadryl), alprazolam (Xanax), cannabis and cyclobenzaprine (Flexeril) were found in the singer's system at the time of her passing.

Bobby is now married to Alicia Etheredge, with whom he shares three children, a son born in 2009, and daughters born in 2015 and 2016.